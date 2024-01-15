Overview: One has to agree that the film depends heavily on the success of the lead pair’s ability to hold onto the audience and make them interested in their story.

Sriram Raghavan is making a film after a very long time. His last as a director was “Andhadhun”, which was a blockbuster. The film received unprecedented success both in terms of critical response and how the audiences turned up in droves to watch it. My favourite Sriram Raghavan film still remains “Badlapur,” which I felt would be hard to beat for any film of Raghavan’s or any other contemporary Bollywood director working in the genre space.

‘Merry Christmas’ is easily his most underwhelming film to date, and that doesn’t necessarily make it his worst or even a bad film. I had expectations set for a certain kind of film, depending on the various spoiler-free reviews that I read or watched of the film, and that, in a lot of ways, did me a world of good. Now, I wasn’t expecting another ‘Johnny Gaddar,’ or “Andhadhun”, or “Badlapur”, for that matter. I knew the film would take its time to build up, and I knew that at least the first half was all about the interaction between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. This really made the experience a lot smoother for me, as I went into it expecting one of the slowest burns that I have watched in theatres, and it turned out to be exactly that.

What was satisfying, however, was the fact that the film did have a juicy mystery at the heart of it, and it was approached and revealed in the most Sriram Raghavan-esque way possible. What impressed me even more was that the story was always building up to it, and it shared numerous clues and nods to what was actually unfolding. We, as the audience, were so enamoured by and so involved in the chemistry and the drama unfolding between Katrina and Vijay that we failed to look beyond them and at the numerous references pointing to the greater game afoot. This not only underlines the proficiency and the magic that Katrina and Vijay bring through their fantastic essays but also points to the director’s success in creating something special within the bounds of how a romantic drama of this nature generally plays out.

Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) and Maria (Katrina Kaif) meet each other on Christmas Eve at a restaurant and immediately strike up an interesting conversation. It is apparent that they are both holding back something, but at the same time, sparks fly between the two, and it feels uncannily real. Why would these two complete strangers start finding such chemistry between themselves even after knowing certain truths about each other? Most importantly, why is Maria so welcoming of Albert, and why does she allow such uninterrupted access to her home and even her mind? The answers to these questions come soon enough, and when they do, they are enough to blow Albert’s mind. That is all I will tell you about the plot and let you enjoy the film the way I did, with no prior idea of its intricate and personal storyline.

One has to agree that the film depends heavily on the success of the lead pair’s ability to hold onto the audience and make them interested in their story. If it were not for the connection that we, as audiences, feel for Albert and Maria, this film would have faltered and would have turned out to be boring and pointless. However, since I, if not others, was so enamoured by the development of the plot and how the night unfolds for Katrina and Vijay, the rest of the story and everything about it started making more sense and appealed to me a lot more than some of the others that I was sharing the theatre with. Many would find this film pointless and boring, and these would be the people who are not enamoured and captivated by the performances of Vijay and Katrina and, in the process, have not been able to attach their emotions and interest to the characters of Albert and Maria.

While the first half of the film develops like a story very similar to something like in “Raincoat”, the second half of the film is a total u-turn from it and resembles a typical fast-paced and temperamental Sriram Raghavan thriller, where there is always a cat-and-mouse game going on.

I was blown away by the inherent humour in certain sequences designed to extract laughter and thrill at the same time. While I cannot reveal these scenes, it will be sufficient to say that Katrina does something in these scenes that not only shocks Vijay’s character but also makes him wonder about the entire night that he had shared with her, and whether anything about that night was worth the effort and if anything about it was true. While this should have been a heartbreaking matter for us since we are already behind the character of Albert, that never happens as we are more interested in laughing about his predicament than feeling sad for him and what he was watching unfold.

The heart of the film lies in its performances, envisioning, and execution. One needs to see this film with a fresh mind and with attention to understand the many nuances of it. This is not the kind of film that you watch for entertainment alone, even though it will entertain you albeit not in a manner that you may expect. I was enthralled by the sheer hold of Sriram Raghavan on how the human mind works. While I wouldn’t like to generalize on this matter, everything that we see the different characters of the film do is taken from real life and woven into the narrative in such a heartfelt and genuine manner that there remain absolutely no questions about where the characters are coming from and how they are shown doing certain things. We have a deeper understanding of the characters, and that is the reason why many of the things in the film are not explained but left for us to experience and absorb.

The culmination of the film left nothing to be desired. This is something that I absolutely loved about the film. It ends with a smile on the face of the protagonist, and it brings a smile to our faces too. We know that the protagonist is in for some tough times, but we also know that finally, he has found the love that he has been looking for all his life. When he will be back the next time after paying his due for something that he has not done but taken up the blame for, he will have a beautiful life waiting for him. The way this little emotion is captured in the film was beautiful. More beautiful was the manner in which Vijay finally proposes to Katrina and how Katrina responds to it. This would easily be the most creative way of proposing ever in a Bollywood film.

Merry Christmas should have been released during Christmas. I believe that was the initial idea of the makers, hence the need for the events to unfold on Christmas Eve. The belief that Christmas is a time of miracles and love is the ultimate miracle is wonderfully utilized to create cinematic magic and bind together different elements of the story, presenting them as one heartwarming and cohesive storyline. The fact that the film is releasing a little late will most definitely do some damage to its chances to impress the audience even more, as everyone is in a very different mindset right now than they would have been had it been released during Christmas.

Having said that, I still had a mighty good time with this film. Even if we forget the Christmas references and concentrate on the story alone, letting it take us on a whirlwind romantic adventure, the film scores heavily. The performances are some of the best that I have seen from Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and are a major pull. While this film is not the typical Sriram Raghavan adventure with payoffs at every minute, this is easily one of his most thoughtful and abstract. It is also a film that delves deeper into the psyche of men and how they are around a beautiful woman. Raghavan does it better than any other film-maker that I have seen of late.

This is the kind of film that we need to appreciate and applaud. I urge my readers to watch it in theatres at least once, and while you are at it, keep your patience. The payoffs will not disappoint you.

