Festivals are traditionally a means of entertainment, bringing people together in a spirit of celebration and union. It provides a temporary escape from the monotony of everyday life and offers a renewed sense of vitality. However, the Tree festival, known as “Van Mohatsav” differs from other festivals in its nature of purpose. It is usually observed in April to safeguard the future generation from the consequence of environmental degradation. The unique festival is associated with the preservation of life itself. It serves as a platform for individuals to reflect upon and rectify the misdeeds they have committed over the years, promoting a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

It reminds us that one must protect forests, stop deforestation and practice the three Rs- Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Observing the serious consequence of deforestation, in 1950, K.M. Munshi, Union Minister for Agriculture and Food introduced a one- week-long Van Mohotsav to create enthusiasm among the masses for forest conservation. To keep pace with other states, Tripura, the tiny-hilly state adorned with abundant greenery has been observing Van Mohotsav. Unfortunately, Van Mohotsav fails to achieve the desired goal of preserving the greenery. Tripura is losing its green cover. Most of the areas that were once covered with natural forests are barren and give a depleted look.

Factors that hinder from achieving the goal of Van Mahotsav:

First, in the initial phase, it brought some colour to conserving the forest. But, over time, the focus has shifted from the essence of Van Mohotsav which is dedicated to mother earth. It has transformed into a trend rather than a mission. During the first week of April, thousands of saplings are planted involving NGOs, students, officials and public representatives. Unfortunately, there is a lack of follow-up care for these newly-planted saplings. Within a few days, the tender sapling becomes the fodder of herbivores or dies due to lack of care. Besides, for most of the planters from all walks of life, Van Mohotsav has become a tool towards receiving social media likes and appreciation for participating in the event. The cruel reality is that the individuals who upload photos of the event also show no interest in taking follow-up care after uploading the event’s photo.

Second, there is a lack of awareness among the general public regarding forest conservation. While the festival aims to raise awareness, it seems that the message is not effectively reaching the masses. It looks absurd that individuals who advocate for forest conservation and appeal to the general public to stop ruthless deforestation are sometimes found guilty of cutting trees themselves. Moreover, not only in hilly areas, but many century-old natural trees have become victims of development in Urban areas too.

Third, there is no concrete planning for road construction, an undeniable major cause of deforestation. It has been observed that many trees, which had been grown to a considerable height and were once planted during Van Mohatsav, have become a victim of so-called unplanned development. Most of the roadside plantations have been destroyed during road widening projects. Indeed, what is the use of such plantations if they are cut down after only a few years? In the name of road communication upgradation, thousands of old trees and trees with a certain height were cut down without implementing any alternative measures to compensate for the loss. Besides, the slash-and-burn process is indeed a significant concern as it destroys not only trees but also herbs and shrubs.

Fourth, It is also disheartening to see that during the Bru rehabilitation process, forest plantations covering thousands of acres have been destroyed. While the rehabilitation process is reasonable, it is crucial to implement effective strategies to ensure that an equivalent number of trees are planted. This can be achieved by raising awareness among rehabilitated individuals about the importance of forest conservation and involving them in tree-planting initiatives. Unfortunately, such initiatives have not been visible thus far. Additionally, some forest is being illegally encroached upon and the encroachers are indulged in the illegal felling of trees for their purpose without any hindrance as if the plants were their own. Furthermore, making things worse, illegal woodcutters or timber mafias are felling ancient forests that have been growing for years. If the menace of illegal wood smugglers is not checked, there will come a day when the forest will have a barren and depleted appearance.

Fifth, there is a lack of sincerity and devotion on the part of forest officials. To protect tender saplings from being trampled by human beings or eaten up by cattle. Iron cages have been provided. The iron cages should be removed when the trees attain a certain height: otherwise, they will hamper the growth of the plants and may cause deformities. However, in many areas across Tripura, there are still trees that are kept in captivity. This lack of action reflects the officials’ insincerity and lack of dedication to their novel duties.

Remedial measures to be taken:

State governments should take some concrete and effective measures to combat all those negative elements that hinder the achievement of the goals of van mahotsav. Measures should be taken to combat the parallel administration run by timber mafias by increasing the manpower and giving more immunity to forest officers and forest guards immediately. All those timber smugglers should be prosecuted and given exemplary punishment as a measure to deter others towards choosing this illegal profession. The forest department also should ensure the successful and effective implementation of JICA and Indo – German projects and restrict the siphoning of money meant for conservation forests in a scientific way by close monitoring. It is a fact; the forest department has been suffering from a crisis of manpower. Besides, not only tree plantation, stress should be on preserving herbs, shrubs, grasslands and medicinal plants to maintain ecological balance. Above all, for a better livelihood and to create a future generation free from ecological disorders, politicians should refrain from politicizing forest–related issues. Instead, they should strive to address these issues by engaging in dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders.

Additionally, It is a common belief among the general public that a cabinet berth in the Forest Ministry is a less dignified portfolio compared to other portfolios such as the health ministry, and Finance Ministry. However, the forest department is one of the best departments that contribute to the GDP compared to other departments. Therefore, the forest ministry should be given due respect as it can save lives from ecological disasters. Only through innovative approaches can the forest ministry combat ecological damage. Already Tripura’s forests have lost their chastity. It is claimed that forest areas have been increased but the canopy has decreased across the state. In the coming days, if all those negative factors are not eradicated by implementing innovative pro-environment policies, the tiny state of Tripura surely will lose its greenery tag.

