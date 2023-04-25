A recent study by a business school declaring Mizoram as the happiest state in India not only made headlines in national media, but also got many living in the state puzzled and questioning the findings. The parameters of the happiness index reportedly include family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy.

The study, carried out by Rajesh K Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, has declared Mizoram as the happiest state in India. Despite repeated attempts, EastMojo could neither find a copy of the study online to be better informed about the methodology used, nor did we receive a response from the professor on email.

EastMojo, however, spoke to the citizens of Mizoram about their opinion on the findings that put their state on the pedestal of being the happiest in the country.

Jacqueline Zote, an author and activist, said she agrees and disagrees with the report.

“Yes, Mizoram is happier because people here have more individual autonomy in terms of education and career as well as relationships and marriage compared to other states. Moreover, being a close-knit society has its perks as it’s easier for most people to socialise through church and community activities.”

According to Zote, the Mizo society also offers a sense of safety and security, with most individuals having the option to “fall back” to their families in the face of life’s challenges such as career failures, financial issues, divorce, etc.

At the same time, Zote feels that a lot of Mizos are “out of touch with reality” and “unconcerned about larger social issues” that affect Mizoram and the country as a whole.

“Whether it’s about racial or communal discrimination or other societal challenges, many Mizos are inclined to turn a blind eye unless it’s something that affects us directly. So, even issues such as the lack of employment opportunities and educational infrastructure don’t really concern us. In a way, there are a lot of problems hidden behind this so-called happiness.”

Zote feels that though the parameters used in the study may likely be factual and accurate, they’re not enough to reveal the nuances and complexities that play a role in assessing “true happiness”.

A government official, who shared his opinion on the condition of anonymity, said he was, in fact, surprised to hear of it.

“I am surprised that Mizoram is the happiest state. Makes me guessing what happens in other states. The lack of optimism among the people, limited job opportunities, concern over jobs and pressure to succeed on the youths, the prevalence of corruption and nepotism in the government, the plight of farmers are only to name a few. I am really curious how they conducted the survey, I think it was done through limited means.”

Another citizen, Vanlalchhuanga also said he was eager to study the findings. “If we could see the record and study the ratings as compared to other states, then we could make have a fair assessment. I think it is hard to accept these findings without seeing the report of the ratings of other states.”

While Malsawma Rivung, a businessman residing in Lunglei, agrees with the findings, he feels there’s nothing to be happy about being the happiest state in a country that ranks 126th in the global happiness index.

“Most Mizos have a deep sense of purpose in their lives and are guided by a higher power to fulfill their life’s purpose. When it comes to meaningful relationships, most Mizos are able to list names of friends and family who they can count on through thick and thin. In fact, there’s a saying in Mizo – Thian chhan thih ngam tih kha i let Mawi thiam zawk ang, lo let mai teh – which means ‘Aren’t we Mizos? Aren’t we the ones who die for friends?'”

According to Rivung, economic well-being and health were important parameters in such a study “because a poor and sick state cannot be a happy state”.

“Mizoram being one of the lowest in GSDP needs to grow economically in the next few years to retain its status as the happiest state. The average life expectancy of 69 being the lowest as compared to the other northeastern states also shows that health is another area of major concern.”

A 30-year-journalist from Aizawl, while listing the other ‘accomplishments’ by the state of Mizoram, further questioned the veracity of the survey.

“Considering the fact that we have one of the highest divorce rates in the country, highest rates of cancer, highest in the HIV/AIDS statistics and high drug abuse rate, it is hard to believe this finding. It raises doubts whether these findings were done on an in-depth level.”

She, however, agrees that Mizos are peaceful people who always find a way to be happy even in serious situations.

“As we are a close-knit society, burdens are not borne individually but shared by society. These could be contributing factors. All the negativity in society is shared by the people, this could be the reason why we are seen to be a state that is ‘happy’.”

According to a BBC report, divorce rates are highest in the state of Mizoram among the Northeast states.

“Divorce rates in north-east states are relatively higher than elsewhere in India: Mizoram has the highest divorce rate (4.08%), more than four times that of Nagaland, the state with the second highest rate (0.88%).”

Mizoram is also known to have an HIV/AIDS prevalence that is 10 times higher than that of the national average and is often referred to as the ‘Cancer Capital’ of India.

Some youth like Lalrozawna Khiangte, a resident of Lawngtlai district, however, agree with the findings.

“I agree with this finding because the Mizos are a close-knit community whether it comes to family matters or community activities. Even at work, we tend to help each other and try to ease the struggle of our fellow humans. This helps us form a strong connection and teaches us the basic principle of humanity, which is to care for each other. This is the quality that sets Mizos apart from people of other races.”

