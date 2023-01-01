I have been doing a top-10 list of films for many years now and every year I am forced to ponder upon the futility of it. The audiences love what they love. Our choices are our own and even the most hated film of a particular year has at least one fan. So, making such lists is perpetually meaningless unless you are making it to share your thoughts on which were the best films of the year for “you” and “you” alone. Such a list does help others discover a film or two that they might have missed and/or your writing might inspire someone to watch a particular film that he/she might have been putting off for a while.

So, my list of favourite Indian films of 2022 has films from around the country and in no particular order.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s dwell on my favourite Indian films of the year.

Bridge (Assamese): –

Kripal Kalita’s Bridge won the national award for best Assamese film and for me it was one of the most incredible films of the year. Not only are the characters, their tragedies and tribulations heartbreakingly real and common, but it is also the final message of the film about hope and continuing to fight ahead that appealed to me the most. Propelled by terrific performances and even better direction, Bridge was one of the best films of the year that hardly made any splash in Assam. I urge readers to give this film a watch when it comes out on OTT.

Bulu Film (Assamese): –

I was shocked by the ending of Bulu Film and the performance of Pranami Bora in the last few minutes of her essay was alone worth the price of admission. A film that started off as a comedy quickly metamorphosed into a social commentary that made me uncomfortable and broke my heart in more ways than one. Superb direction, sensational performances, and relevant themes are some of the reasons that made Bulu Film special and a must-watch.

Jhund (Hindi): –

Jhund came at the beginning of the year and was then washed away by the tsunami of RRR and KGF 2. People completely forgot about this film and that is a major tragedy. This was one of the best performances that I have seen from Amitabh Bachchan in years. Nagraj Manjule’s direction is out of the world. The ensemble cast is so natural that is hard to believe that many of them were not professional actors. The music and the background score were the perfect icings on the cake. Jhund should be watched and rewatched not just for the above reasons but for the story that it sets out to tell. There is much to learn from this film.

The Kashmir Files (Hindi): –

It takes a lot of courage to recreate a horrifying true story. It takes even more work and an eye for details to get the facts right about something this crucial and tragic. One needs to be absolutely sure of the facts and have evidence to back up all that is shown. After that, there is the cinematic telling of it, the performances, the background score, the editing, the cinematography, and how all of it is emulsified to create a concoction that would not only be soluble through the thick membrane of human consciousness and remembrance but would also be entertaining, impactful and informative.

Drishyam 2 (Hindi): –

Drishyam 2 is the best remake that I have seen in years. This was a film that improved upon its original. It cut out the unnecessary portions and edited together the story into a tighter narrative that gave the audience no breather. The performances by the ensemble cast did the rest. Akshaye Khanna, Ajay Devgn, and Tabu were fantastic in their respective essays and it was apparent that they were having a great time which further catapulted their performances. Drishyam 2 would be even more enjoyable for the ones who haven’t seen the Malayalam original.

Saani Kaayidham (Tamil): –

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then Saani Kaayidham is an ice dagger through the heart. Very few films can unnerve me these days and this was definitely one of them. There comes a time in the film when you question whether the atrocities committed on the protagonist were worse or her revenge. You don’t see violence taken to this level in Indian films. Nothing is left to the imagination. The fact that the story and the performances are just as noticeable and impactful as the unabashed violence only tells you how well acted and envisioned the film must have been. This one deserved a theatrical release.

Mahaan (Tamil): –

A tale of two “Vikrams” that deserved a theatrical run for its stunning visual ballad and scintillating action. Mahaan is Karthik Subbaraj’s magnum opus and it re-invigorates the fledgling careers of Vikram and Dhruv Vikram with a vengeance. It also corrects most of the mistakes that Subbaraj committed in Jagame Thandhiram, and plays to the strength of its actors.

Vikram (Tamil): –

Vikram had the most entertainment per minute to offer in an Indian film this year. Three of the biggest stars of Indian cinema (Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi) coming together in a film in itself was a mouth-watering proposition. Add to that the deft direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj and a story that draws its material from films spread over decades and you have a film that is bound to be sensational.

RRR (Telugu): –

Is there anything left to be said about this film that hasn’t already been said? I don’t think so. however, I cannot emphasize enough how important and well-executed the message of RRR was. Interestingly, it was interwoven in the narrative and presented itself through actions and not dialogues. While the writing and the realism of the film went haywire in the second half, I was still mighty impressed and invested in the narrative because of how heartfelt and engrossing it was. That tells us something about the power of innovative execution and the heart that Rajamouli brought to the film. RRR is a visual extravaganza that is characterized by stellar performances and Rajamouli’s masterful direction. It is a spectacle like nothing we have seen in Indian cinema. We might win an Oscar or two for it this time. Fingers crossed.

Major (Telugu): –

Major is laced with spellbinding drama, relentless action, and heartfelt moments of love and romance. It is the kind of film that must be watched by the young generation to atleast get a feel of what it means to be selfless and how being selfless might get you killed but can ensure that you become the necessary symbol or beacon of hope that tells the others that while you are there nothing wrong can happen. Sometimes that can be all that is standing between hope and hopelessness and that is why, no matter how odd or outlandish it might sound, Sandeep’s life is a testimony and reminder to live for other if you have it in you. Adivi Sesh’s stellar performance, solid supporting cast, wonderful direction, and pulsating action made this film one of the most inspiring theatre experiences for me.

KGF 2 (Kannada): –

A gargantuan entertainer characterized by style and substance that betters its predecessor in every department. A film like KGF: Chapter 2 was bound to click with the audience. It is that perennial rag-to-riches story that has enthralled viewers and fired up their imaginations across generations for ages. It has the right balance of hero moments, storytelling tropes done right, and just enough twists and turns and emotional weight behind its story. It will appeal to different strata of audiences at different levels and still give everyone something or the other to enjoy even if he or she is not in love with the film as a whole. For fans of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, KGF 2 was like the second coming of Christ.

Kantara (Kannada): –

I had a great time with Kantara. I understand the immense praise that people are piling on this film and where it is coming from. While I was not disarmed by the film as many of the other viewers were, I could see the greatness in it and understand why people were loving it so much. One needs to be on the same page with the religious beliefs and culture that the film showcases to be able to comprehend and enjoy the film completely. Having said that, Kantara is still one of the best films of the year and needs to be watched and appreciated.

Jana Gana Mana (Malayalam): –

Jana Gana Mana is a masterclass in how to effectively sell malicious propaganda. No matter how much I disagree with the politics, one-sided ideology, and Hindu bashing of Dijo Jose Antony, I have to admit that he has created an endlessly entertaining, gripping, and compelling drama that will not only envelop the senses of its viewers but will also inspire them to bask in the glory of Antony’s one-sided outlook and perspective on things. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu play out the entire film among themselves and yet are so fantastic that we feel that there should be more of their performances. Mamta Mohandas has the right persona to sell the character of the victim on whom the entire narrative is based.

Aparajito (Bengali): –

Dense, engrossing, and intriguing! Anik Datta’s film about the making of Pather Panchali was a winner all the way. Datta’s astute direction holds onto the audience’s attention and keeps them intrigued in a story that they already know the end of. That is not a mean feat to pull off and Datta does so with clinical ease and elan. Jeetu Kamal completely transformed himself to resemble Satyajit Ray. The likeness to the great director was so complete and bewildering that there were scenes and portions where I completely forgot that this was not the man himself. This is for the hardcore cinephiles and people who are intrigued by the process of making a troubled masterpiece.

