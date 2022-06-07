Most of us have that one special friend who has become our chosen family and knows more about us than anybody else. And to honour this strong bond of friendship between best friends, June 8 is celebrated as National Best Friends Day.

Here are some of the best quotes and wishes that you can send to your best friends to wish them on this special day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Best Friend quotes and messages

There is no day when I don’t thank God for blessing me with a best friend like you who has always been there for me…. Love you to the moon and back.

My day is incomplete if I don’t meet you, if I don’t share my feelings with you, if I don’t hug you…. You are my daily dose and my best half which completes me…. Sending you my love because for me you are the BEST!!!

Best friend is one who understands even before you speak, who lifts your mood up when you are dull and sad, who is a part of your crazy acts….. And all that for me is you….. Happy Best Friends Day.

Today is Best Friends Day, the day dedicated to our friendship!!! You are so fortunate to have me, someone who can listen to all your insane talks and still love you without any terms and conditions.

I can never imagine my life without you….. You are not just my bestie but you are my life without whom nothing is right…. With lots of love and hugs, wishing you an amazing Happy Best Friends Day.

Our friendship is the most beautiful blessing of God. It is not about how much time we spend or how many holidays we take together, it is about how much we value each other.

The beautiful rose of our friendship will always bloom and will never fade away because it is nourished with our feelings of love, care and respect.

You came in my life and touched it with love. You brought along wonderful moments of happiness and joy that added new colors in my life. Love you loads.

Finding a true friend makes your life worthy and by finding you, I have added so many reasons to smile and be happy. Thanks for coming in my life. Wishing you a very Happy Best Friend’s Day.

Friendship is a blend of different feelings, relationships and emotions and with a friend like you I have witness all these beautiful shades of rainbow that have brightened my life. Happy Best Friend’s Day.

Dear pal, you are my best friend for you have supported me through thick and thin. You have loved me, scolded me and showed me the right path.

Let us celebrate this amazing day to celebrate enticing shades of our friendship. You are my biggest strength and also my biggest weakness. Love you lots.

When we met first you were sweet, gradually you became sweeter and now you are the sweetest person I know. You are my best friend for life.

Time and distance are important in every relationship. But with a friend like you, who lives in my heart, we will never be separated by distance because we are connected at heart.

When you have someone whom you can call any day, any time…. you know you are blessed. Thanks my bestie for coming into my life….

You are my strength and also my weakness…. You are my best friend.

When you are with me, I have nothing to worry…. You are my strongest rock to lean on.

You bring smile to my face and happiness to my heart…. Love you my bestie!!!

Cheers to our friendship and the chemistry that we share. Warm wishes on Best Friends Day to my dearest friend.”

Each and every moment spent with you becomes a beautiful memory in my book of life. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Best Friends Day.

Also Read | Armaan Malik to collaborate with Ed Sheeran on new ‘2Step’ version

Trending Stories









