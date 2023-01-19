Guwahati: The video of a chopper bursting into flames as it lands on the ground has gained traction in the media following the deadly helicopter crash near Kyiv in Ukraine that killed 18 persons, including the country’s interior minister, on Wednesday.

People sharing the 17-second video link it with the deadly helicopter incident in Ukraine. Sharing the video on Twitter, @NANDANPRATIM, Executive Editor, News Live wrote, “Eighteen people including Ukraine’s home minister, other senior ministry officials and three children were killed when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv.” (Click here to see the archived version)

The video was shared with similar claims by verified Twitter handle @PBusiness_1 (Click here for the archived version of the tweet)

However, we have found that the video is not related to the recent helicopter crash in Ukraine but dates back to 2014.

Fact-check

We fragmented the viral video into several keyframes using the InVid video analysing tool and ran reverse image search on Google and Yandex. This led us to a YouTube video by FlyEurope.TV on April 14, 2021.

According to the description it was a Soviet-made Mi-8 helicopter. The location and the date of the incident, however, was not mentioned. As we scrolled through the comments, we found claims that indicate that the incident took place in Gelendzhik in Russia.

Taking these as clues we performed a Google search using “Russia Mi-8 helicopter crash Gelendzhik” as keywords and found this news article on Military.com. The article includes a longer version of the helicopter crash video.

According to the article, published on September 7, 2014, a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Gelendzhik town during ‘international hydro air show’.

“The chopper, belonging to the Russian “Panh Helicopters” air company (whose fleet of about 30 aircraft performs scientific and aerial services), was taking part to the opening phases of the Gidroavisalon 2014 in Gelendzhik, an international hydro air show that gathered 180 Russian companies and 14 foreign delegations,” it stated.

According to this report on statter911.com, two people were killed and another one was injured in the crash that took place on September 4, 2014 in the resort town of Gelendzhik in southern Russia.

Thus, we can safely conclude that the video going viral now has no connection with the recent helicopter crash incident in Ukraine, but is from an incident that took place more than 8 years ago in Russia.

