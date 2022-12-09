Guwahati: A set of extremely disturbing images of a corpse inside a freezer have surfaced on social media with claims that the pictures show a ‘Shraddha Walkar-like case’ in Assam.

A series of tweets claimed that a girl from Assam named Kajal, who was in a live-in relationship with a man named Gaffar, was raped by seven of his Muslim friends, following which she was forcibly put in a freezer. The tweets further allege that Kajal died of hypothermia in the fridge.

Multiple tweets are being shared with similar claims. (Warning: the tweets contain triggering images.)

However, we have found that these photos are on the internet for over a decade and not from Assam.

We performed a reverse search on each of the three images in the collage. This led us to several links that carry disturbing photos. According to a Portuguese blogpost published on March 4, 2010, the photos were from a murder that took place in Brazil.

The post says that a 45-year-old man killed his wife and kept the body in a freezer at his home in Osasco in Brazil’s Greater Sao Paulo region.

Based on this information, we ran a Google search in Portuguese and found several reports (here and here) from January 2010, regarding the incident. However, none of these reports uses viral photos.

On their official Twitter handle, Assam police have also dismissed the viral claims saying that it is being shared “with a completely false context on social media”.

They have also warned that appropriate action will be taken against those found sharing such messages.

See more #FakeAlert



An image from a Portuguese blog of 2010 is being shared with a completely false context on Social Media.



Appropriate action will be taken against those found sharing such messages.



Original source of image: https://t.co/XXRwBjiKve pic.twitter.com/r6dcGnIXAK — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 7, 2022

Moreover, no such incident has been reported from Assam recently. Thus, we can safely say that it is a completely false and communally-motivated claim.

