Guwahati: A video clip showing worshippers continuing to pray while an earthquake jolts a mosque is doing the rounds on social media with claims linking it to the recent earthquake in Java in Indonesia.

A user (@QuranAndHadithh) shared the video on Twitter on November 21, 2022, with the caption, “#Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Indonesia, 56 died and 700 injured so far. Worshipers continued to pray Salah. SubhanAllah. May Allah bless them and have mercy on them” (See Archived link)

The video has been shared by multiple users on Twitter with similar claims following the 5.6- magnitude earthquake on November 21 that killed at least 162 people in Java.

However, the claims linking the video with the recent earthquake in Indonesia are not true. We have found that the original video is from 2018 during an earthquake in Bali in Indonesia.

Fact-check:

We performed a Google search using the keywords “mosque earthquake Indonesia”. This led us to a video report published on BBC News on August 7, 2018.

According to BBC, the clip shows an “imam continuing to pray” as a mosque in Bali was rocked during an earthquake in Indonesia on August 5, 2018.

“A clip showing an imam continuing to pray as a Bali mosque is rocked by the recent Indonesian earthquake has gone viral, with many praising the man for his steadfastness,” it stated.

“A spokesman for the Musholla As-Syuhada mosque told BBC News Indonesian that worshippers heard sounds from “the ceiling and the roof like it was going to fall, so we ran”,” it added.

The video was carried by Outlook. According to this report, “the white-robed Islamic leader was leading prayer on Sunday night at a mosque in Denpasar on the holiday island of Bali when the shallow 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck.”

“The powerful quake killed at least 91 people and damaged thousands of buildings in Lombok. A number of mosques on that island have collapsed with worshippers inside them,” the report added.

