Guwahati: A photo of a woman holding a placard that reads “Go Back Modi… again Go Back Modi” has been doing the rounds on social media. The photo is linked to PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Bali to attend the G20 summit.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, a user (@SaoirseAF) wrote “Bali, Indonesia Nov 2022”. The photo, shared on Wednesday, has gained over 2K retweets. (click here for the Archived link).

However, we found that it is a digitally manipulated image. The text on the placard in the original photograph is different and has nothing to do with PM Modi.

Fact-check:

EastMojo performed a reverse image search on the image on Google and Yandex. This led us to a tweet by US-based author Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli). Ali shared the photo on July 1, 2022.

Sharing the photo, Ali wrote, “This lady has been holding this sign at the middle of the intersection, stone cold, not a word uttered. I still think the country is underestimating the anger of women and Gen Z. They won’t take this sitting down. They won’t go back.”

See more This lady has been holding this sign at the middle of the intersection, stone cold, not a word uttered.



I still think the country is underestimating the anger of women and Gen Z. They won't take this sitting down. They won't go back. pic.twitter.com/kfUgK6Y4hS — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 30, 2022

The text on the placard reads, “Democrats and independents must unite to vote out Republicans. Vote blue this November. Paid for by concerned citizen”.

The placard calling for “Vote Blue this November” clearly indicates to the US mid-term elections and therefore have nothing to do with PM Modi and/or his Bali visit.

Thus, we can safely say that the viral image is a digitally manipulated version of an old photo and is falsely linked to Modi.

