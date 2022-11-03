Guwahati: A video showing a huge blast near a flyover is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the blast took place in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

However, we found that it is a misleading claim and the video is from Guwahati, Assam.

The video was shared by a Facebook user named Ajay Gupta SP with the caption, “Gas blastcase barabanki”. It has gained more than 2.1K likes and shared over 70 times. (See archived link here)

Fact-check:

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using the InVid video analysing tool and performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes. This led us to a tweet uploaded on August 21, 2022, where the same video can be seen.

See more Todar Cylinder Blast Bhangagharh Guwahati Of Assam 20-08-2022 pic.twitter.com/vPhxzYp5po — HUSSIAN ALI (@HUSSIAN84384961) August 20, 2022

See below for a comparison:

According to the caption, the blast took place in Bhangagarh, Guwahati. We ran a Google search using relevant keywords and came across multiple news reports that confirm that a cylinder blast took place under the Bhangagarh flyover in Guwahati on August 20, 2022.

EastMojo filed a report on the incident on August 20, 2022. According to the report, a “fire broke out in a shop under the Bhangagarah flyover on Saturday (August 20) morning after a biryani outlet situated on the ground floor of a complex caught fire due to the bursting of 2 LPG cylinders”.

We also put out a video of the incident on our YouTube channel on August 20. Eyewitnesses told us that the incident was triggered by a cylinder blast at the biryani outlet at around 10.30 in the morning.

If we compare the viral video with the visuals of our report, several similarities can be noticed. See below:

The incident was also covered by other local media. You can read them here, here and here.

We had checked for ‘gas cylinder blast in Barabanki’ on the internet but could not find any video or report. Thus, we can safely say that the video is from Bhangagarh, Guwahati and not from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, as claimed on social media.

