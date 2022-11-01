A voice message is circulating widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming that the Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is rewarding Rs 25 lakh as lottery cash prize to lucky winners.

EastMojo has received one such audio clip on WhatsApp where a female voice, proclaiming herself as ‘Anjali Sharma’ from ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati department’, congratulates the receiver of the message for winning the Rs 25 lakh lottery organized by KBC.

According to the message, in order to claim the cash prize the person must contact the ‘bank manager’ whose contact number is given in the same message.

However, we have found that this viral message is nothing but a fraudulent scam to steal money in the name of lottery reward.

FACT CHECK

We ran a Google search using relevant keywords. This led us to a statement on the website of Delhi Police’s cyber cell. The statement makes clear this is a scam and warns people not to fall prey to such messages.

“Any message informing that you have won a lottery or a prize, is, in all likelihood, a fraud,” it said.

Delhi cyber cell also asks users to take a closer look at such messages as they are often poorly drafted with grammatical mistakes. “A closer look into such messages will show poor drafting, grammatical errors, and other glaring signs that the message is not genuine.”

The PIB Fact-Check had also alerted people about the fake KBC lottery scam.

“Phone calls, e-mails and messages are being circulated by fraudsters with the false claim that the recipient has won a lottery of ₹25,00,000. #PIBFactCheck: Beware of such lottery scams. Do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages,” it tweeted on April 28, 2022.

