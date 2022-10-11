A video, showing a person, seemingly a political leader surrounded by people and distributing chickens and liquor bottles in public to men dressed in khaki uniforms is making rounds on social media as a video from Gujarat claims that the person distributing chickens and alcohol is a BJP leader.

Taking to Twitter one user (@brar_sahajpal) tweeted, “BJP leader securing votes by giving live chicken with liquor in Gujarat election.” (See archived link here.)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The video was also shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

See more

However, EastMojo found the video does not show BJP leaders.

Fact-check

We performed a keyword search on Google using “political leader distributes alcohol chicken” and found several mews links that included a similar video.

According to this video report published by Times Now on October 5, the incident took place in Telangana and the person seen distributing chicken and alcohol is a Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader.

“In an unusual sight, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing live chickens & liquor bottles to locals. Over 200 people queued up to receive the freebies given out by the TRS leader,” it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident was also reported by the Hindustan Times on October 4, according to the report TRS leader Rajanala Srihari “distributed liquor and chicken among locals in Warangal a day ahead of his boss K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proposed move to launch a national party.”

The incident was also reported by other media organisations such as Indian Express, News18 etc.

A longer version of the video was also shared by Andhra Pradesh BJP State General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Twitter. In the 1.51-minute video, a long queue of men is seen receiving chickens and bottles of alcohol from the TSR leader.

Reddy even tagged TRS leader K T Rama Rao in his tweet. “Wow!!! So now TRS leaders are distributing alcohol & chicken to make KCR Garu PM. Is it your idea @KTRTRS garu?” he tweeted.

See more Wow!!! So now TRS leaders are distributing alcohol & chicken to make KCR Garu PM.



Is it your idea @KTRTRS garu?😁 pic.twitter.com/EevSMjAcJs — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) October 4, 2022

Thus, we can say that the viral video does not show any BJP leader distributing chicken and alcohol in public to secure votes.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









