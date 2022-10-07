Guwahati: A video showing a building engulfed in flames has gone viral on social media with claims that Muslims had set fire to a Hindu temple at Birmingham in UK during Navratri festivities.

People sharing the video also claim that Muslim people had beaten Hindus outside the temple.

Sharing the video on Twitter, one user (@sanjayfandavis1) wrote, “Birmingham temple burnt by muslim during Navratri. Hindus beaten up. England police ineffective in Saving Hindus.”

However, EastMojo observed that the claim is misleading and no incident of violence had taken place between either communities as claimed on social media.

Fact-check

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using the InVid video analysing tool and noticed a screenshot with a sign board that reads ‘SM Vapes’. We then used Google Maps to search for ‘SM Vapes’ in Birmingham and found Google Street View images of the place located in Alum Rock Road.

Following this, we performed a keyword search using ‘Zeenat Supermarket Birmingham fight’ and found a report published on Birmingham Mail on September 20, 2022. We compared the video embedded in the report with the viral video and observed that both the videos shows the same incident.

According to the report, a fight broke out in front of Zeenat store in Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on September 19. “Footage of the fracas was published on Facebook by Bearded Broz, showing a group of men launching an attack in front of fruit and veg displays on Monday, September 19,” it stated.

It also states that the fight “erupted while firefighters worked to put out the flames” in the building.

Another report published by Birmingham Mail on September 20, 2022 stated that the “cause of the blaze was not known”.

According to the West Midland Fire Service the fire had taken place accidentally. “UPDATE: Our investigators are satisfied that last night’s supermarket fire in Saltley started accidentally, when the outdoor burning of rubbish spread to the building,” it tweeted.

See more UPDATE: Our investigators are satisfied that last night's supermarket fire in Saltley started accidentally, when the outdoor burning of rubbish spread to the building. The details: https://t.co/cIgSyDk2JA pic.twitter.com/Up8x3g6nAf — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) September 20, 2022

Nowhere in the reports or in the West Midland Fire Service’s statement is it mentioned that any Hindu temple had been set ablaze or if any clash had taken place between Hindus and Muslims as claimed on social media.

This clearly shows that the claim is misleading.

