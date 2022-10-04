Guwahati: A recent clip of a raging bison flipping an auto-rickshaw into the air is going viral on social media, with claims of it being from the Rajnagar area in South Tripura.

See more

EastMojo did a fact-check and found that the original video is from Kerala, according to a report by India Times. In the video, the bison can be seen charging at the three-wheeler and smashing its head into it, almost flipping the vehicle over.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, this did not stop people from sharing the video online, claiming that it was from Tripura. Several Tripura residents subsequently shared it on social media too.

Report by India Times

One reason why many attributed this video to Tripura is that the state has Bisons. In 2021, the births of at least five calves in Tripura’s Trishna sanctuary in Rajbari gave new hope to the herds found in the Northeastern state. The 30-sq km bison reserve within the reserve forest was established as Trishna sanctuary a decade ago with funds from the Centre to protect the endangered species. The animal is believed to have been hunted to extinction in neighbouring Bangladesh and on the island of Sri Lanka. Besides South Asia, the Indian Bison is also found in Southeast Asia.

Also read | Fact-check: Was PM Modi clicking the Cheetahs with lens cap on?

Trending Stories









