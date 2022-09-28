A video of Rahul Gandhi at a Hindu religious ceremony has been widely shared on social media claiming that the Congress leader refused to perform Aarti, a Hindu ritual, when he was offered to do so.

In the viral video, the two men standing on either side of Gandhi could be seen exchanging the ‘aarti’ plate and performing the ritual.

On September 27, the 23-second video was tweeted by a user (@aceduos) with the caption, “Rahul Gandhi refuses to do aarti, why…?” (Click here to see Archived link)

The same video was also shared by another Twitter user with a similar claim. (See Archived link)

Fact-check:

We performed a Google search using relevant keywords. This led us to a video posted on a Facebook page named ‘With RG’ on September 27, 2017. In the 52-second video, Gandhi can be seen performing Aarti before he passes on the plate.

However, the video currently circulating on Twitter crops the original video to make it look like Gandhi refused to perform the Aarti.

According to the Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi took part in a ‘Garba Pandal’ in Rajkot.

We performed an advanced Twitter search on Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter handle and found this tweet shared on September 27, 2017. In the second photo of the tweet, Gandhi can be seen holding the aarti plate.

See more The day ends well with Garba in Rajkot pic.twitter.com/w1LnVAUG2S — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2017

We also came across a tweet by Jitendra Patwari (@jitupatwari) which shows the longer version of the viral video.

According to this report published in The Times of India on September 28, 2017, Rahul Gandhi visited five temples in Gujarat and performed ‘aartis at a garba venue each in Jamnagar and Rajkot’.

