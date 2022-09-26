Amid rumours of Xi Jinping’s‘ house arrest’, a video showing a series of explosions has gained traction on social media claiming that the visuals show explosions in Beijing during the alleged ‘coup’ against the Chinese president.

Sharing the video on Twitter, user @crankycrab1171 said, “Footage of big explosions coming from Beijing during the chine coup against Xi Jinping.” (See archived link here.)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“#Beijing Footage of big explosions coming from #Beijing during the china coup against Xi Jinping? The video that is going viral on social media is true, can anyone tell ? #chinacoup #chinesecoup #china #XiJingping,” writes another user @manasmishraTNO. (See archived link here.)

Click here to view more such tweets.

Fact-check:

We fragmented the viral video into several keyframes using the InVid video analyzing tool. We then ran a reverse image search on one of the keyframes on Yandex. This led us to a tweet shared by Mariana Atencio on August 13, 2015.

“Video of the explosion in China taken with a cell phone/ El video de la explosión en #Tianjin #China #AtencioReports,” Atencio tweeted.

See more Video of the explosion in China taken with a cell phone/ El video de la explosión en #Tianjin #China #AtencioReports pic.twitter.com/22Hqfmi6c5 — Mariana Atencio (@marianaatencio) August 12, 2015

We compared the viral video with the one shared by Mariana Atencio. See below:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Taking this clue we ran an advanced Google search using relevant keywords and found this video footage published on BBC News on August 14, 2015. According to BBC the incident took place in Chinese city of Tianjin.

“Footage of two massive explosions in the Chinese city of Tianjin, taken by a stunned eyewitness, captured the fear and terror of those who saw what happened. Dozens of people died and hundreds were injured when a warehouse owned by a company specialising in handling hazardous goods caught fire and exploded,” it reported.

We also found a report by CNBC linked with the same incident. According to the report the blast that hit a “dangerous goods” warehouse in Tianjin on August 12, 2015, killed at least 50 people.

Another report published a month later in The Guardian on September 12, 2015, revealed that 173 people were killed in that incident.

“Chinese authorities ended the search for the remaining eight missing in a massive chemical warehouse explosion last month, setting the final death toll at 173 in China’s worst industrial disaster in years,” The Guardian reported.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Thus we can safely conclude that the viral video shows an incident that took place in 2015 and is not related to any recent event.

Furthermore, it may be also mentioned that recent reports linked with a military coup in China are yet to be confirmed by authentic sources.

Also Read: Flood water inundates powerhouse of NHPC’s mega project along Assam-Arunachal border

Trending Stories









