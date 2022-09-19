A recent photograph of Prime Minister Narendra has gained much traction on social media, particularly several handles and users linked to Congress party that shared the photo claiming Modi clicked pictures of Cheetahs brought from Namibia with the lens cap on.
EastMojo found that the shared photograph to be morphed. In the original photo, Modi could be seen clicking pictures without a lens cap. We also found that the viral photo is a flipped image of the original one.
Among the various accounts that shared the morphed image include verified Congress party leaders like Ishita Sedha, Virendra Chaudhary, Maharashtra Congress Seva Dal and so on.
Fact-check the viral photo
We noticed certain anomalies in the viral photo. While the camera brand was Nikon, the purported lens cap is Canon, a different camera company. While the text saying ‘Nikon’ is reversed, the text on the lens cover doesn’t appear so.
Based on these observations, we ran a Google search with relevant keywords. This led us to an article published in The New Indian Express on September 17, 2022. The article includes the original copy of the now viral photo, only sans the much-debated cover on the camera’s lens.
We also found a video shared by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani where PM Modi can be seen looking through the viewfinder of the Nikon camera. Here as well the lens in not covered.
The official Twitter handle of Gujrat BJP had also shared several images of Modi clicking pictures of the cheetahs brought from Namibia on September 17. None of these images show Modi taking photos with the lens cover on.
Thus, we can safely say that the viral image is a morphed photo; the original photo doesn’t show Modi looking through a covered lens.
