A photograph showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah with former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Research and Analysis Wing of India (R&AW) Director Samant Kumar Goel recently surfaced on social media. Netizens sharing the photo claim that Azad had a meeting with Shah two days before his resignation from the Congress. (Click here to view related tweets)

Among others, the photo was shared by Madhya Pradesh Congress Sevadal on their Twitter page. The tweet in Hindi reads, “This photo is from two days before Ghulam Nabi Azad got “freedom” from Congress, when he went to meet Amit Shah to get an appointment to meet his childhood friend who catches crocodiles.” (Archived link)

However, EastMojo found that the photograph has been highly edited and tampered with. The original photo doesn’t show Shah with Azad and Goel.

We performed a reverse search on Google. This led us to an article published on NDTV on September 30, 2017. The article shows a photograph of Amit Shah with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis, and the then Goa Minister of Science and Technology Michael Lobo.

NDTV sourced the photo from the Twitter handle of Devendra Fandavis, who had posted the photo on the same day.

“Met our leader, Hon Union HM @AmitShah ji to brief and to seek guidance for #GoaAssemblyElections in New Delhi yesterday. Goa Minister @MichaelLobo76 too joined. Hon Amit Bhai also took detailed information on recent #MaharashtraRains & flood situation especially in Marathwada,” Fandavis tweeted.

See more Met our leader, Hon Union HM @AmitShah ji to brief and to seek guidance for #GoaAssemblyElections in New Delhi yesterday. Goa Minister @MichaelLobo76 too joined.



Hon Amit Bhai also took detailed information on recent #MaharashtraRains & flood situation especially in Marathwada. pic.twitter.com/Xh9HSH5LMb — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 30, 2021

We flipped the viral image and found that it has many obvious similarities — the Hanuman idol on the corner table, Amit Shah seated in same dress and posture, the files kept on Amit Shah’s table and so on.

On close observation, we saw more similarities between the photographs. See below for comparison:

These comparisons also show that the viral photo is flipped and tampered. Azad’s photo is edited in place of Michael Lobo, whereas the face of Fandavis is swapped with Samant Kumar Goel. Moreover, a frame of Ram Mandir is also inserted in the viral photo.

We found some images of Shah’s official residence on the internet, but nowhere did we see any picture of Ram Mandir framed on the wall as seen in the viral photo.

This clearly states that the viral image that shows Ghulam Nabi Azad with Home Minister Amit Shah and and RAW Director Samant Kumar Goel is fake.

