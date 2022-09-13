On September 11, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, killing at least five people. After the incident, social media users, including major Indian news platforms began sharing several videos, claiming it to be from Papua New Guinea.

On September 12, Hindustan Times shared the 2.45-second video on their Twitter page with the caption: “A powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude ripped through Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning. Three people were killed due to the landslides triggered by the earthquake.” (archived link)

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more A powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude ripped through Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning. Three people were killed due to the landslides triggered by the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/feP74Mpjt7 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 11, 2022

NDTV has also published a report on the earthquake in Papua New Guinea. The report includes similar video footage and also used a still of the video as the Feature Image in its report. (archived link)

In their report, NDTV used a video sourced from reddit.com posted by a user named ChrisM707.

Fact-Check:

We analysed the video shared by Hindustan Times using the InVid tool. This led us to a fact-check report published on AFP Fact Check on January 25, 2022.

The AFP report shows that the video has been circulated earlier as well with false claims. According to the report, the video is from 2018, during an earthquake on the island of Sulawesi.

“A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times in social media posts alongside a claim it shows a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the western part of Indonesia’s Java Island in January 2022. The claim, however, is false; the video has circulated in social media posts since at least early October 2018, days after a powerful quake hit Indonesia’s eastern island of Sulawesi,” AFP Fact Check reported.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In their report, AFP used a YouTube video published on October 10, 2018.

A Google translation of the title of the YouTube video, in Indonesian, reads, “Seconds of the earthquake in front of the Sigi Palu gas station 28.09.2018.”

We compared the YouTube video with the videos published by NDTV and Hindustan Times and found that both that news platforms shared an old video of an earthquake as the recent earthquake in Papua New Guinea.

We can, therefore, safely say that both The Hindustan Times and the NDTV shared fake videos of the earthquake.

Also Read | AIC-SMUTBI to help launch Meta-backed start-up accelerator program

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









