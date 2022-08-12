A video of Aamir Khan has gone viral on social media after his recent film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ hit the big screen on Thursday. People sharing the video claim that Khan has admitted that his latest film is a flop.

Speaking (in Hindi) to the press in the said video, Khan is heard saying, “We tried our best. We didn’t leave any stone unturned, but somewhere we went wrong. There are some people who liked the film, and we would like to thank them, we are happy that some people liked it. But they are in a small minority. Majority of the people didn’t like our film and we realize this. So, definitely we went wrong somewhere and I take the full responsibility for it.”

EastMojo’s team found out that the video going viral now is in fact an old one, and has no connection with the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Fact-Check:

After carefully watching the video, we did a keyword search using ‘Aamir takes responsibility for failure’ on Google. This led us to a YouTube video published by ANI News on November 27, 2018.

According to the video, Aamir Khan takes responsibility for failure of his ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ – which was released in 2018.

The title description of the video reads, “Aamir Khan at a recent event in Mumbai said that he takes full responsibility for the Box-Office failure of his film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.”

We have also found that this report was published in the Hindustan Times on November 27, 2018. According to the report, Aamir talks at an event in Mumbai saying he takes full responsibility for the Box-Office failure of his film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Khan’s latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of the Tom Hanks’s 1994 American film ‘Forest Gump’. Both the actor and the film are being trolled and facing boycott calls on social media since days before its release.

