Fake news is neither endemic to one party, nor is it limited to certain parties. Despite several tools available for checking if a piece of news is real or not, we are often too happy to peddle wrong information as long as it caters to our political ideology.

One such news emerged in the wake of the political turmoil in Bihar, which saw Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again break alliance with the BJP and return to the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan.

A video of a group of people thrashing BJP supporters has gone viral on social media after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with BJP.

The video was shared on Twitter by multiple users. Click here to see the tweets.

Fact-Check:

We have noticed the people in the video talking in the Bengali language. As we scrolled through the comment section of one of the tweets we came across a reply by @zoo_bear that claims the incident took place in Bengal.

Taking this as a hint we performed a keyword search on Google using the words “BJP workers beaten up Bengal”. This led us to this report published on Times Now on August 6, 2022.

According to the report, TMC MLA Asit Majumdar and his supporters had an altercation with BJP workers at the Khadinan More in Hooghly district during a BJP rally.

See the visual comparison between the viral video and the one published in Times Now.

To cross verify the Times Now report, we did another Google search and found this report published in The Print on August 5, 2022.

“Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Majumdar and his supporters were accused of beating up BJP workers in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Friday,” The Print reported.

