A message has been circulating on social media claiming that the central government will provide free smartphones to everyone in the country.
The message reads, “Government will provide FREE Smartphones to all people across the country to support learning.”
In a tweet shared on Monday, the fact-checking Twitter handle of the PIB (@PIBFactCheck) debunked the rumour and clarified that there is no such scheme by the Government of India.
“A message is circulating on social media claims that @EduMinOfIndia will provide free smartphones to everyone across the country. The message is #Fake. Government of India is not running any such scene,” it said.
