The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned of a fake notification issued in the name of the Reserve Bank of India claiming to offer ₹4.59 crores to the beneficiary.
“A #Fake notification issued in the name of the Reserve Bank of India claims to offer ₹ 4 crores 59 lakhs to the beneficiary,” PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) tweeted on Wednesday.
The fake notification addressed to ‘beneficiaries’ says, “you were listed as a beneficiary in the recent schedule for payment of the past edition email/SMS award incurred by the BRITISH GOVERNMENT, which is yet unclaimed up-till date due to some circumstance.”
It mentions that the beneficiary’s account will be credited with ₹ 4.59 Cr and asks for personal and bank details including a copy of Pan/Voter card.
PIB further warned against the fake notification and said, “@RBI does not offer any such payment/Funds. RBI never calls or sends emails asking for personal information.”
