A video clip of Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral on social media after the recently-concluded two-day national executive meeting of the BJP in Hyderabad.

The 14-second video shows Shah being questioned by a news reporter.

The video has been shared on Twitter by several users claiming that the Home Minister went silent when a reporter asked him why the central government did not help Telangana during the floods.

The video is shared by verified Twitter user @manishjagan on Jul 4, 2022. His tweet published in Hindi reads, “Journalist asked Amit Shah ji 👇 ‘There were rains and floods, but the Centre did not contribute a single penny, why do leaders from Delhi visit here to show their face?’ Amit Shah Ji – Totally Silent”

See more पत्रकार ने अमित शाह जी से पूछा 👇



इधर बारिश आई , बाढ़ आई ,लेकिन सेंट्रल से एक भी पैसे की मदद नहीं आई ,



क्या सूरत दिखाने दिल्ली से नेता इधर आए ?



अमित शाह जी – एकदम चुप pic.twitter.com/HyEpH5I0IW — Manish Jagan Agrawal (मनीष जगन अग्रवाल) (@manishjagan) July 4, 2022

“Telangana was hit by rains and floods. But not a single penny came from the Centre. Then why do the leaders from Delhi visit here to show their face,” the reporter is heard asking Shah in Hindi.

The same video was shared by a Twitter user (@FUNNYSRK) on July 3, 2022. His tweet has crossed 747.8K views and over 2K retweets.

Fact-Check: Old video, misleading

EastMojo’s investigation showed that the video from 2020 is taken from a different video. In a longer version of the video, Amit Shah can be seen responding to the reporter’s question.

In the video clip, the V6 logo was visible on the reporter’s boom-mic. We did a keyword search using “Amit Shah Interview” on the V6 News Telugu YouTube channel and found this 3.02 min long video.

In a 40-second video published on November 29, 2020, the reporter asks Amit Shah about the central government about lack of support during floods in Telangana to which the Home Minister promptly responds and says, “We have given maximum funds to Hyderabad. But I want to ask this, water entered more than seven lakh houses, where were Owaisi and KCR at that time?”

According to the title description of the video, it was taken during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election in 2020. According to this report by Hindustan Times, Union Home Minister took part in a party roadshow ahead of the GHMC election on November 29, 2020.

“Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday took the political campaign heat a notch above after he reached Hyderabad to campaign for the party for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections,” it reported.

The viral claims are misleading and Amit Shah did answer the reporter’s question.

