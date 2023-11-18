International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to recognize and celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic accomplishments of men. The day also marks the celebration of boys’ and men’s achievements and their contributions to their nation, union, society, community and family.
International Men’s Day Objectives
The objectives of celebrating an International Men’s Day are set out in ‘All The Six Pillars of International Men’s Day’ as follows:
- To promote positive male role models; not just movie stars and sports men but every day, working class men who are living decent, honest lives.
- To celebrate men’s positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, child care, and to the environment.
3. To focus on men’s health and wellbeing; social, emotional, physical and spiritual.
4. To highlight discrimination against men; in areas of social services, social attitudes and expectations, and law
5. To improve gender relations and promote gender equality
6. To create a safer, better world; where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential.
International Men’s Day History
International Men’s day was first conceptualized in the year 1991 and celebrated on February 7 in 1992 by Thomas Oaster. The day was revived in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh a history lecturer at University of the West Indies in Trinidad Tabago.
Calls for a Men’s Day had been going on since at least the 1960’s when it was reported in the New York Times, in 1969 that many men had been agitating privately to make February 23 International Men’s Day, the equivalent of March 8, which is International Women’s day.
