Shillong: Meghalaya is all set to host the four-day long mega global adventure sports spectacle, ‘Megha Kayak Festival, 2022’ starting October 13 at the picturesque Umtrew River at Umtham Village.

In what promises to be the biggest Kayaking event of the Indian subcontinent, the 2022 edition of the festival will witness over 100 participants from close to 20 countries across the globe, featuring some of the best-known athletes.

The festival will include white water kayaking events in three competition categories – Downriver Time Trial, Extreme Slalom and Downriver Freestyle for professionals as well as intermediate and amateur racers.

‘Megha Kayak Festival’ is receiving an overwhelming response with participation assured from leading adventure water sports nations like New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Canada to name a few.

Moreover, with names like Beth Morgan, Nouria Newman, Sofia Reniso, Giovanni De Gennaro and Andi Brunner, apart from a host of international kayak athletes confirming their attendance; the stature of the event has enhanced by leaps and bounds this year.

Apart from global names, leading peddlers from India like Amit Magar, Ashu Rawat, Anne Matthias, Nisphul Jose, Manish Rawat, Pinky Rana and Naina Adhikari from top Kayaking states like Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Kerala will be seen in action. In addition, several young peddlers from the host state Meghalaya are expected to put in a spirited display.

The list of participants from Meghalaya includes Khrawbor Mawnai (20 yrs), Pynshngain Kurbah (17 yrs), Bishnu Sharma (16 yrs), Indra Sharma (12 yrs), Dameshwa Kurbah (16 yrs), Batskhem Nongbak (16 yrs), Mebanjop Kharkrang (16 yrs), Gilbert Kharkrang (21 yrs), Payaskhem Kurbah (17 yrs), Vikas Rana (20 yrs) and Kyrshanborlong Khyriem (20 yrs).

The event has been organised by Meghalaya Tourism is in line with the honourable Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s vision of showcasing mesmerizing Meghalaya to the world. The festival will be a wonderful opportunity for establishing the state as one of the leading white-water sports destinations in the world. Meghalaya’s fresh clean, rapid rivers make it a paradise for whitewater rafters and kayakers.

Participating in this exciting event will not only provide participants with an experience of a lifetime but also give them a chance to network with like-minded people from all over the world who share a passion for kayaking.

Another hallmark of this event is its motto of encouraging women’s participation in water sports. Several training sessions led by international experts are being organised exclusively for female enthusiasts.

With October 13 set as the last date for submitting entries, kayak enthusiasts from across India and the world still have a last-minute chance to enrol and be a part of this global whitewater adventurer sports event. All event information, including contact details, has been provided on the website https://www.meghakayakfest.com/

