World Photography Day: Five genres of photography we should know

World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of art, craft, history and the science of Photography. The day also encourages photographers from across the world to share their work on different platforms and reach out to a larger audience.

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like any other art form, there are different genres of photography as well. While most photographers specialize in one particular genre of photography, knowing the different genres of photography surely helps, especially if you are beginner.

On this World Photography Day, lets get to know the different genres of photography which can help you build a solid portfolio and make a career out of it.

Portrait Photography

Portrait photography is one of the most common photography style that aims to capture the personality and mood of an individual or a group. The images can be posed or candid, close-ups of full body. Either way, its the subject’s face and eyes which are in full focus. Different types of portraits include family portraits, engagement photos, professional headshots and candid pictures. The best portrait photographers make their clients feel relaxed and comfortable so that their expressions are natural and relaxed.

Photojournalism

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Photojournalism is a way of conveying a story of newsworthy scene or event through photographs. It should be as truthful and objective as possible. In photojournalism, capturing candid moments as they happen is more important than getting picture-perfect shots. Photojournalists usually capture unplanned and unscripted moments which are published regularly in newspapers and magazines. Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Capa, Steve McCurry, Raghu Rai are some of the famous photojournalists who have left a mark in the world of journalism through their captivating images.

Fine Arts Photography

Fine Arts photography is the only genre of photography which has no rules. It is about making images which capture emotional responses and communicates with the audience. While fine art photography can be of any genre, landscape and portraits are the probably the most common. The work of fine art photographers are usually displayed in art galleries and exhibitions.

Fashion Photography

Fashion photography is one of the more glamourous and difficult to master genre of photography. Fashion shoots are all about teamwork and are done by a group of people including models, make-up artists, fashion designers among others. From cover shots of the top fashion magazines to documenting the latest styles and trends on the runway, fashion photographers shoot them all.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sports Photography

If you are sports lover then getting into sports photography is a great gig. Sports photographers use long zoom lenses and quick autofocus cameras to capture the action in the field. These pictures can be used in newspapers, magazines and also as publicity materials for the teams.

Grab a camera, go out and shoot your favourite subjects on the occassion of World Photography Day.

Happy World Photography Day folks!!!!

Also Read | Korean star Gong Hyo-jin to marry singer Kevin Oh

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









