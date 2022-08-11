International Youth Day: Theme, History and Significance

International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 every year to raise awareness on issues faced by the youths worldwide.

The primary purpose of celebrating this day is to raise voices against any injustice or discrimination faced by youth.

Theme of International Youth Day 2022

The theme for this year’s International Youth Day is “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a world for all ages.”

The purpose of this theme is to initiate action from all generations to achieve the Agenda 2030 and its 17 SDGs.

History of International Youth Day

This day is recognised by the United Nations and was created in 1999 at the UN General Assembly. The day came into existence with the recommendation of the World Conference of Ministers, who declared August 12 as International Youth Day.

There was a need for this day as a massive section of youth across the world are struggling with issues related to physical and mental health, education and employment which needs to be addressed.

The United Nations recognised this day so that the government as well as the society focuses on proper development of the youth. As without proper guidance it is possible that the youths become rebellious and make choices which might hamper them as well as their country.

Significance of International Youth Day

This day is dedicated to the young generation, who are the leaders of tomorrow. On this day various workshops, cultural events, conferences and seminars are organised by the national and local government bodies involving the youths of the society.

International Youth Day is all about celebrating the contributions of young people who are working towards upliftment of the society and are raising difficult but important issues that needs to be addressed.

