National Doctors’ Day

The Covd-19 pandemic reminded us about the sacrifices and contributions made by doctors on a daily basis. To honour this noble profession, Doctors’ Day is celebrated on different dates across the world.

When is Doctor’s Day 2022?

India celebrates ‘National Doctors’ Day’ on July 1 every year. The Indian Medical Association organises it annually to honour the hardworking doctors of our country.

The theme of this year’s ‘National Doctors’ Day’ is ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.

History of National Doctors’ Day

National Doctors’ Day was celebrated for the first time in 1991 to acknowledge the contribution of former Chief Minister of Bengal Dr BC Roy in serving humanity. He was an eminent and excellent doctor who made extensive contributions to the medical fraternity during his medical career.

He was also bestowed with the honourable Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. He had a major role in establishing medical institutions like Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Memorial Hospital, Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children and Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital.

Significance of National Doctors’ Day

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year to acknowledge and express our gratitude to the doctors who work tirelessly to ensure our well-being. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the doctors of our country have worked 24X7 to save as many lives as possible. Many of them sacrificed their own lives while saving others.

The fact that they worked meticulously throughout the crisis without breaking, risking their lives in the process, speaks volumes about the dedication and spirit of the doctors of our country. And to celebrate the hard work and sincerity put in by our doctors, National Doctors’ Day is celebrated annually.

Wishes and messages to share on National Doctors’ Day

You can make this day special for the doctors by sharing these wishes and messages as a token of gratitude for their endless effort and commitment to serving society.

When there are tears, you are a shoulder. When there is pain, you are a medicine. When there is a tragedy, you are a hope.

On this occasion of Doctor’s Day, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. Happy Doctor’s Day!

You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too. So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy Doctor’s Day!

Doctors are the true warriors to save people in the world pandemic. Wishing you happy National Doctors’ Day!

Wishing a very Happy Doctors Day to a good doctor of the world! Thank You for your service towards humanity! I salute you!

Happy Doctor’s Day. I wish that your days turn to be as healthy and wonderful as you do for your patients!

Doctor is like a god for the patients as he is the only hope they have. Wishing a very Happy Doctor’s Day to a wonderful doctor.

There is so much dedication, so much sacrifice and so much patience that goes into becoming a doctor. On Doctor’s Day, we thank you for being such a great doctor.”

A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day

Doctors are the boon directly sent from God for us. Salute to the heroic job you do even in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. Happy Doctor’s Day

Patience, tolerance and intelligence, you have all these in you. I feel proud to know you. Wishing you all the more success in your career. Happy Doctor’s Day 2022.

Happy National Doctors’ Day to all the doctors out there!!!

