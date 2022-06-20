Yoga, an ancient physical, spiritual and mental practice that originated in India, has gained immense popularity across the world. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit, which means to ‘unite’.
The United Nations recognised June 21 as ‘International Yoga Day’ to create awareness of the benefits of practising yoga regularly. The theme for the International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.
Below are some inspirational quotes that will motivate you to take up yoga and strike a pose every day.
Yoga takes you into the present moment. The only place where life exists. – Patanjali
Meditation brings wisdom; lack of meditation leaves ignorance. Know well what leads you forward and what holds you back, and choose the path that leads to wisdom. – The Buddha
Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame. – B.K.S. Iyengar
Yoga is the dance of every cell with the music of every breath that creates inner serenity and harmony. – Debasish Mridha
The nature of yoga is to shine the light of awareness into the darkest corners of the body. – Jason Crandell
Yoga means addition. Addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul. -Amit Ray
I am standing on my own altar. The poses are my prayers. – B.K.S. Iyengar
True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life. – Craig Hamilton
Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self. – Bhagavad Gita
Calming the mind is yoga. Not just standing on the head. – Swami Satchidananda
The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’ steady effort in the direction you want to go. -Sally Kempton
When breath control is correct, mind control is possible. – Pattabhi Jois
Yoga is not just repetition of few postures, it is more about the exploration and discovery of the subtle energies of life. – Amit Ray
If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath. – Amit Ray
Yoga does not just change the way we see things, it transforms the person who sees. – BKS Iyengar
When you listen to yourself, everything comes naturally. It comes from inside, like a kind of will to do something. Try to be sensitive. That is yoga. – Petri Räisänen
Yoga is not a work-out it is a work-in, and this is the point of spiritual practice to make us teachable to open up our hearts and focus our awareness so that we can know what we already know and be who we already are. – Vernon T. Foster II
In truth yoga doesn’t take time – it gives time. – Ganga White
Yoga is the fountain of youth. You’re only as young as your spine is flexible. – Bob Harper
Everyday is a great day for yoga!
Happy International Yoga Day!!!!
