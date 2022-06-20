Phiro Village Students Union (PVSU) commemorated its first foundation day-cum-Pioneers Gallery inaguration on June 20 at Phiro Village in Wokha, Nagaland.

The programme was held under the theme ‘Recognise to Revive’ with CJ Ovung (PVSU founding member and first general secretary) as the chief guest and Dr. Lichumo Enie, Principal, Unity College, Dimapur, as the theme speaker.

Delivering the welcome address, PVSU president Khyolamo Tungoe highlighted the significance of the foundation day and the inauguration of the pioneers gallery. He stressed on the importance and the need to identify the pioneers who have contributed towards Phiro community in particular and the Nagas in general.

Speaking on the topic ‘Recognise to Revive’, theme speaker Dr. Lichumo Enie, Principal, Unity College Dimapur, acknowledge the gathering and express his gratitude towards the successful achievements of the pioneers.

Citing few examples of the pioneers and their hardships and struggle, Dr Enie said the pioneers are not super human beings but they are extraordinary people who not only listen but also put into practice what they hear.

He spoke on the influx of educated unemployed youths and urged the students to carefully examine the drawbacks and said failure is not the end but to overcome all negative mental challenges.

He expressed that many students overcome financial challenges but they strive to excel with their spirit of strong mind despite challenges. He encouraged the students to accept failures and develop self motivation, principal and discipline.

Chief guest CJ Ovung stressed upon unity and called for strengthening the Phiro community. Quoting the words of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, he remarked that a dream is not which you see while sleeping; it is something that does not let you sleep. He, therefore, encouraged the students to make dreams a reality.

Short speeches was also delivered by Er. Mhondamo Ovung, Chairman, Lotha Hoho, and Yanbemo Tungu, Council Chairman, Phiro Village.

In his address, Er. Mhondamo Ovung stressed on the topic ‘work is worship’ wherein he lamented the negligence of one’s own duty in every sectors of human life. He therefore encouraged the gathering to work in full determination with vision and goals.

Ovung also addressed the gathering the need to promote and encourage local goods and services and revive the practice and use of local dialect.

Yanbemo Ovung, Council Chairman of Phiro Village, expressed his gratitude towards the PVSU for initiating a “historic programme” identifying the pioneers from Phiro community. He also highlighted the need to maintain unity among the Phiro community and achieving common goal together.

A special prayer of blessing was dedicated by Rev. Rapvuo Odyuo, Home Evangelist, Phiro.

The programme also witnessed a special number from Phiro Baptist Church Choir. Earlier invocation was pronounced by Zuchonthung Ovung (Pastor KLBC), and the program was chaired by Ongarhoni E Ovung, General Secretary, PVSU.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Thungchibemo S Ovung and benediction was pronounced by Dr. Lankonthung Odyuo, Pastor Totsü Village.

Some of the pioneers of the community include – 1. Lopeno Ovung Queah (First lady drummer from India, accredited by the International Examination Board RSL, 2013). 2. Lt Pt. Lisow Patton (First person from Phiro Village to receive Baptism, blessed by Rev. Dr. Rivenberg). 3. Lolano Patton (First Naga female to complete M.Com, in the year 1991 at Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University). 4. Lt. Aphamo Lotha Patton (Signatory of Simon Commission representing Lotha tribe on 10th January, 1929). 5. Zanthungo Ennio and Yanbemo Tungu (first individuals from Lotha Community to receive national award under MGNREGA Scheme). 6. Dr. Meripeni Odyuo (First from Lotha Community as Dental Surgeon Doctor, BDS, in 1989 from Dr. Ahmed Dental College, Kolkata). 7. Lt. Gen. Yanbamo Patton (Distinguished service in military service achieving 6 different medals and awards) and 8. Thungbeni Ovung Eidam (First Scientist from Lotha Community in the field of Earth and Applied Science, 2018).

