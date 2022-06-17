Best Father's Day gift ideas for the Dad who wants nothing

Before you got a chance to appreciate yourself for finding the best Mother’s Day gift, it is almost time to think about your dad, as Father’s Day is just around the corner. This year, father’s day is on June 19, Sunday which means you don’t have much time to think about the perfect gift for your dad.

To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of easy-to-find gifts that are sure to make your dad feel special. Whether your father is an outdoor person or a beer enthusiast, an avid golfer or grill master, every guy is covered in our list of gift ideas. So go ahead, choose the gift you think you will love the most and surprise him on Father’s Day.

Acupressure Foot Massage Slippers

Your dad definitely deserves something comfortable to slip on after a long day at work. These foot massage slippers can be the perfect Father’s day gift as they are great for sore, achy feet and can even help with plantar fasciitis.

Sleep Aid Device

Using a sleep aid device helps users fall asleep easily. This can be a great gift for all the hard-working dads out there who have trouble getting a good night’s sleep.

All-in-One Mini Multi tool

This tool is everything your dad needs to make quick fixes around the house. Gift him this all-in-one multi-tool so that he can avoid pulling out the huge tool kit every time he needs to fix something.

Cooling Pint Glasses

A person as cool as your dad shouldn’t settle for lukewarm beer. As long as these glasses are kept in his freezer, he can nurse a chilled lager, ale or another fresh pint for hours on end.

Wireless Charging Station

If your father is a gadget lover, then gifting him a wireless charging station on Father’s Day can be the best idea ever. A sleek wireless charging station which is compatible with all devices can charge devices without any plugs and cables.

What I Love about Dad Journal

What’s better than a simple ‘Happy Father’s Day’ card? A whole book capturing your best memories together, his most admirable characteristics and anything and everything that you want to say to him.

Automatic Grill Cleaning Robot

If your father loves to grill his meat but absolutely hates to clean it, gifting him an automatic grill cleaning robot this Father’s Day can be a good idea. Once he is done grilling, all he needs to do is place the robot in the grill and it will do all the cleaning.

Bluetooth Earphones

If your father is still using wired earphones to attend his zoom calls or listen to music, maybe it is time to introduce him to Bluetooth earphones. It will not only make the whole listening experience better but will also save him time spent on untangling the wired earphones. You don’t need to go for Apple‘s airpods if you don’t have the budget and can easily settle for the reasonable ones.

Personalised Men’s Belt

Personalised gifts are the best gift that you can give your dad this Father’s Day. Buying a customisable belt and adding a personalised message will make your father really special.

Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Gifting your dad a sandwich maker will make him jump out of his bed every morning to make tasty sandwiches in just 5 minutes. If he loves going out in the great outdoors, then you can gift him a portable one which can be used for camping and picnics.

Temperature Control Ceramic Mug

The temperature-controlled mugs are a cool option when it comes to Father’s Day gifting options. These mugs are mainly available in white or black and the temperature can be remotely adjusted in case he has to step out of the room for a minute.

Portable Record Player

This portable record player combines the best vintage music technology with modern technology. He can play his favourite pieces of vinyl or connect it to other devices via Bluetooth.

Happy Father’s Day!!

