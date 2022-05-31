Every day is Parents’ Day, as without them life would have been so difficult.

June 1st is observed as the Global Day of Parents, and the purpose of this day is to promote understanding and appreciation for their role. This day is to celebrate the importance of parents in children’s lives.

Without complaining, they happily sacrifice their wishes and dreams, to give their children a bright future. They build and lay the foundations for children, and nurture and equip them with the skills that are necessary throughout life.

They play a very significant role in our physical, mental, social, financial, and career development.

To appreciate parents across the world, Global Day of Parents or Parents Day is an excellent opportunity for children and parents to celebrate their beautiful bond.

Our parents will always be by our side, praying for our best.

The theme for Global Parent Day 2022 is ‘Family Awareness’. Being conscious of one’s family’s emotional and physical well-being might be critical. Hence being there and understanding each other through tough times, is incredibly vital.

The theme is focused on ensuring the mental, emotional and physical well being of the parents, which often is neglected.

So here are some of the best quotes and messages to share with your lovely parents on this special day.

Wishes & Messages to share with parents:

Happy Parents Day! May you two live a long, happy, and peaceful life. Thank you for everything!

Every time I thought you were wrong, reality made me realize you can never be wrong. I love you. Happy parent’s day wishes to both of you!

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

“You are the ones who have taught me everything I know. You are the ones who have taught me to dream and to work hard for it. Happy Parents Day to my loving parents.”

“Happy Parents Day to the parents who mean the world to me. You have filled my heart and my life with so much joy and happiness.”

“Warm wishes to the mom and dad who make the most amazing parents. Happy Parents’ Day. I thank you for believing in me and pampering me always.”

A day in a year is not enough to be thankful for the sacrifices our parents make 365 days in a year. Happy parents’ day!

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents’ Day!

“Dear mom and dad, of all the mentors and friends I have had in my life, you two are the most special ones…. Wishing you a very Happy Parents Day.”

My amazing parents, you two are the most wonderful human beings I have ever met! Thank you for being in my life. Happy Parent’s Day!

You are the most adorable parents in the world. I owe you my life and everything y that makes me who I am. Wishing you a happy parent’s day!

You taught me how to take responsibilities and how to perform duties. Thank you for raising me right. I love you, mom and dad!

I am everything you have taught me to be. I am proud to be a part of you two. You are always the best mom and dad in the world!

Dear parents, Thank you for being so patient with me. Even if I failed a hundred times, you two pushed me to stand up again. Happy Parent’s Day!

There is no relationship in the world as beautiful as the one that is shared between a child and his parents. For me, you two are the best parents in the world!

Dear Mom and Dad, thank you for always taking care of me and fulfilling my every little need. I couldn’t be luckier! Happy Parent’s Day!

Beautiful Quotes to share with your parents:

“When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” – Mitch Albom

“Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” – Ann Brashares

“First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life.” – Chuck Palahniuk

“One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.” – Jim DeMint

“A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided.” – Robert Brault

“Parental love is the only love that is truly selfless, unconditional and forgiving.” – Dr T.P.Chia

“The thing about parenting rules is there aren’t any. That’s what makes it so difficult.” – Ewan McGregor

“The best inheritance a parent can give his children is a few minutes of his time each day.” – O. A. Battista

