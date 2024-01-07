In 2023, scientists, conservationists and activists in Nepal shared with Mongabay the successes, setbacks and challenges they face working with species ranging from the red panda to the fishing cat.

Though a diverse group, most highlighted a common theme: urging the government to institutionalize and sustain hard-won conservation gains and emphasizing the need for the benefits of biodiversity to reach local communities for long-lasting impact.

They spoke of the importance of ramping up community-based conservation efforts, especially in community forests and areas outside protected zones, and raising awareness that conservation isn’t solely about tourism income but also about preserving the environment for future generations.

Funding for less-prominent species remains an issue, they said, as does the need to balance conservation needs with community interests and the ongoing spate of large-scale infrastructure building and development.

KATHMANDU — A rich diversity of life abounds across Nepal, from iconic big cats like the tiger and the snow leopard, to less celebrated creatures like vultures and macaques. And behind many of these species are the scientists, conservationists and activists working tirelessly to better understand and ultimately save them from a litany of threats.

Throughout 2023, Mongabay had the privilege of meeting several of these dedicated individuals and bringing their success, setbacks and still-to-dos to a wider audience. As diverse as their species of concern, most nonetheless touched on a common theme: the need for the government to do more to institutionalize and sustain hard-won conservation gains.

This includes more efforts to ramp up community-based conservation work, especially in community forests and areas outside protected areas in Nepal, as well as raising greater awareness among community members that conservation isn’t just about earning money from tourism, but also about saving the environment and resources for future generations.

The following are some of the highlights from our interviews over the past year.

In October, prominent Nepali ornithologist Hem Sagar Baral, who had recently stepped down as the country representative of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), shared with Mongabay his experience setting up the organization’s office in Nepal, the challenges and achievements of working with various stakeholders, and the role of NGOs in conservation. He highlighted that NGOs can’t replace the government’s role in conservation, but can only complement it by filling in the gaps and providing technical expertise.

He also added that the main challenge in conservation in Nepal in the days to come is to balance ever-increasing aspirations for large-scale infrastructure development with conservation.

In August, conservationist and researcher Raju Acharya, known for his work on owls, talked to Mongabay about his experience working with communities in areas where hunting of owls persists. He said there are reasons to be optimistic, however, as data show the owl trade is declining, and people are becoming increasingly aware that it’s illegal. Similarly, the government has also prepared an action plan for long-neglected owls and other species after a lot of lobbying and convincing. Acharya himself runs a team that organizes an “owl festival” every year, said.

The main concern, though, is the budget to implement the plan, which he said remains inadequate. Nepali conservation officials are still reluctant to consider owls as wild animals, he told Mongabay, calling on the government to do more to save these misunderstood birds.

In August, conservationist and researcher Rama Mishra talked to Mongabay about her experience working with the fishing cats Prionailurus viverrinus), a threatened species of small wildcat found in Nepal.

The cats face a host of human threats: People lay snares to kill small game for meat, which often also trap fishing cats. There’s also retaliatory killing, when fishing cats prey on people’s pond fish or their poultry. Indirect threats include pollution of their habitat, agricultural waste, and pesticide use. Mishra said she’s also found glass and plastic materials in the cats’ droppings, which is a worrying development.

She said the government and public institutions need to invest more in research and data, especially outside protected areas.

In July, conservationist Dibya Raj Dahal, chair of the NGO Small Mammals Conservation and Research Foundation, said the major challenge in wildlife conservation in Nepal is to show communities that conservation can return immediate benefits, including financial gain.

He told Mongabay the government needs to take ownership of small mammals and come up with a national policy and a periodic plan to specifically address the conservation challenges faced by small mammal species.

In April, researcher Damber Bista talked to Mongabay about his Ph.D. work on red pandas (Ailurus fulgens). He said around 70% of the animal’s habitat falls outside of protected areas, where humans go about their daily lives. This makes it important for the government to come up with programs to involve communities in conservation programs, he said.

Bista also cited the need for conservation programs at a landscape rather than local level, which would involve protecting and maintaining key corridors to neighboring India. The government, as well as stakeholders, also need to focus on red panda habitats in western Nepal, where forest fragmentation in key habitats continues on at a rapid rate.

In January, pangolin conservationist Tulshi Suwal, who was among the year’s Whitley Awards winners, told Mongabay that Indigenous and rural communities across the country are not fully aware about these scaly anteaters and continue to harbor superstitions about them.

However, the good news is that most people say they’re willing to contribute to the conservation of the two pangolin species found in Nepal, the Chinese (Manis pentadactyla) and Indian pangolins (Manis crassicaudata).

She said that the next step is to run education and awareness campaigns as well as provide access to alternative livelihoods that get people to stop hunting wildlife to eat. This can be done with government initiatives and the participation of local communities, Suwal added.

This article was written by Abhaya Raj Joshi and first published on Mongabay.com.

