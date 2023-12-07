IMD predicts dense fog, rain in several NE states

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a dense fog warning for the upcoming three days, specifically for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from December 9th to 10th.
The IMD’s rainfall forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall on Thursday in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with a subsequent decrease.
Certain areas may also encounter isolated episodes of heavy rainfall.
The IMD has also predicted a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over Northwest India during next 3-4 days and by 3-5°C over East India during next 3 days.
