Day after Bhutan earthquake, Nepal, North India hit by tremors

Guwahati: Strong seismic activity was experienced in multiple regions of North India, including the Delhi-NCR area, on Tuesday.
Preliminary assessments indicate that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale.
Early reports indicate that the tremors persisted for a considerable duration.
It’s worth noting that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Nepal, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology.
As of now, there are no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
On Monday, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale occured at about 6:15 pm Indian Standard Time in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya.
Also Read | Earthquake researchers take a closer look at what’s going on under the ground
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: Delhi court prolongs NIA custody of accused for eight days
- Meghalaya: 2 boys from Garo Hills set to join Hyderabad FC Under-17 team
- ZPM leader Lalduhoma attributes Mizoram’s alarming AIDS rate to MNF’s governance
- Best Universities in the USA for Indian Students
- Day after Bhutan earthquake, Nepal, North India hit by tremors
- A microbiologist explains how to avoid food poisoning