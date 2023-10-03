Day after Bhutan earthquake, Nepal, North India hit by tremors

Guwahati: Strong seismic activity was experienced in multiple regions of North India, including the Delhi-NCR area, on Tuesday.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the earthquake registered a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Early reports indicate that the tremors persisted for a considerable duration.

It’s worth noting that the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Nepal, as confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology.

As of now, there are no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

On Monday, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale occured at about 6:15 pm Indian Standard Time in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Also Read | Earthquake researchers take a closer look at what’s going on under the ground

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









