NRL, IIT-G sign pact to develop green carbon from bamboo dust

Guwahati: The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and IIT-Guwahati have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to develop technology for production of marketable green carbon from bamboo dust.
As part of the project, a plant of capacity 5 MT/batch will be set up to produce green activated carbon by pyrolysing bamboo dust, an official release said on Thursday.
NRL Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur and IIT-G Dean Prof G Krishnamoorthy signed the agreement on Wednesday.
The R&D project is also aimed towards development of technology for production of very high grade chemically activated carbon having application in pharmaceutical, electronics and mining industries.
It will be carried out as an industry-academia collaboration, and enhance the capacity of both NRL and IIT-G through provision of relevant data and information sharing, the release added.
