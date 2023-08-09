Himalayan Cleanup: Exhibition held to promote zero waste

Guwahati: An exhibition to promote zero waste lifestyles to address the global waste crisis was held in Darjeeling on Tuesday.
During the exhibition, which was held at Hayden Hall, The Himalayan Cleanup (HTC) 2023 waste and brand report was released. Exhibition on zero waste was presented by the Zero Waste Himalaya.
The event which was a collaborative effort between the Darjeeling Municipality and Zero Waste Himalaya also witnessed the launch of Plastic Freedom Challenge (PFC).
The challenge began in 2015 as a movement to get people started on reducing their plastic waste. It runs for a week from August 8 (Zero Waste Himalaya Day) to August 15 (Independence Day) where the people are challenged to go for a week without plastics.
PFC is a collective response to bring positive changes to the unhealthy and unsustainable lives, and acts as a stepping stone towards more sustainable lifestyles.
The Himalayan Cleanup was conceptualised in 2018 to highlight the problem of plastic pollution in the Indian Himalayan Region and to engage people to look at sustainable solutions.
