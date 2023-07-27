Heavy rains to hit Arunachal and Assam? Here's what we know

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may witness isolated very heavy rain in the coming days, while widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the rest of northeast India, Weather.com has reported.

An east-west trough across the Northeast may result in heavy rain in certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 24 hours, the report said.

Additionally, a western disturbance along Long. 70°E is likely to bring light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh from July 27-29, East Uttar Pradesh from July 28-31, and Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir on July 27-28. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27-28, and over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on July 27.

