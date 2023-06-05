Aizawl: Aizawl Battalion under the aegis of Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles and Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted a tree plantation drive as part of World Environment Day at Zokhawsang and Kawlbem Company Operating Bases on Monday.
A total of 107 saplings were planted by 45 civilians and 25 troops, who participated at the event.
The aim of the plantation drive was to increase the green cover in the area near the Company Operating Base or villages.
The soldiers of Assam Rifles worked with the locals to identify suitable areas for planting saplings.
The villagers were encouraged to participate in the plantation drive and they were given information about the importance of trees and their role in maintaining the ecological balance.
To ensure the survival of the plants, the ownership of the plants is being entrusted to the individuals who planted the trees.
The objective of this drive was to motivate the troops about the importance of trees and also of the secondary advantages like prevention of soil erosion and landslides, especially in a landslide-prone state like Mizoram.
It was a successful event in which locals and troops participated with great enthusiasm.
