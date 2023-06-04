World Environment Day 2023: Theme, significance, quotes and messages

World Environment Day is a global observance celebrated annually to raise awareness and promote action for environmental protection. The day focuses on various environmental issues, such as climate change, deforestation, pollution, loss of biodiversity, and sustainable consumption.

In 1972, the UN General Assembly designates 5 June as World Environment Day, marking the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment

It is celebrated annually on June 5th as a global platform to raise awareness about environmental issues and encourage positive action and bring a change and a solution.

The first World Environment Day was observed in 1974 with the theme “Only One Earth.”

What is the theme of World Environment Day 2023?

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) typically selects a theme each year to focus on a specific environmental concern and drive collective action. Similarly, the theme for World Environment Day on 5 June 2023 will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

Significance

World Environment Day holds significant importance as it serves as a global platform for individuals, communities, organizations, and governments to come together and address environmental challenges.

The day is observed with an aim to promote awareness, encourage sustainable practices, and inspire action to protect and conserve the environment.

By raising awareness about the issues, World Environment Day helps drive positive change and fosters a sense of responsibility to take a step towards the critical environmental condition of the world.

Quotes

The Earth is what we all have in common.” – Wendell Berry

“We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.” – Native American Proverb

“The environment and the economy are really both two sides of the same coin. If we cannot sustain the environment, we cannot sustain ourselves.” – Wangari Maathai

“The Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“In the end, we will conserve only what we love; we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught.” – Baba Dioum

“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” – Albert Einstein

“The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” – Lady Bird Johnson

If in the end of the world comes tomorrow, I will plant a tree- Akira Miyawaki

Teach our children to love nature and the rest will happen on its won- Jadav Payeng

World Environment Day 2023 messages:

On this World Environment Day 2023, let’s join hands to protect and nurture our planet. May our collective efforts create a greener and sustainable future. Happy World Environment Day!

Wishing you a meaningful World Environment Day 2023! May this day inspire you to make conscious choices that benefits the environment and contribute to a healthier world for generations to come.

Happy World Environment Day 2023! Let’s celebrate by pledging to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources, and preserve the beauty of our planet. Together, we can make a difference!

May this World Environment Day 2023 be a reminder of our responsibility to protect Mother Earth. Let’s cherish and safeguard our natural resources, promote sustainability, and strive for a greener tomorrow. Happy World Environment Day!

Wishing you a joyful and eco-conscious World Environment Day 2023! May this day inspire you to take small steps that collectively create a significant impact on preserving our environment. Together, we can create a greener and brighter future.

Wishing you a happy and eco-friendly World Environment Day 2023! May your actions today contribute to a greener and more sustainable world. Let’s be the change we wish to see in our environment.

