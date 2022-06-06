Gyalshing: The District Level World Environment Day for Gyalshing District was celebrated at the District Administration Centre premises on Monday.

Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, AH & LF and IPR L N Sharma graced the event as the chief guest and Minister PHE and Water Resources -cum- Area MLA Bhim Hang Subba was present as the guest of honour. D P pradhan, Advisor AH &LF, Janak Gurung, Chairman SIDICO, Additional Political Secretary to HCM (West) Madhusudan Sharma along with Gyalshing District Collector Yishey D. Yongda, SSP Gyalshing Hari Chettri, ADC Gyalshing Agawane Rohan Ramesh, Gyalshing ACF(T) Krishna Devan, Heads of various departments, schoolchildren and others were also in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The highlight of the programme was the launch of the e-waste collection centre taken up under the initiative of District Administration and DC, Gyalshing, at the DAC Rabdentse premises, inaugurated by the chief guest and guest of honour.

Providing an overview of the project, DC Gyalshing informed the gathering on the hazards of electronic & electrical waste and that India ranked number 5 in the world’s highest e-waste producing nations.

The DC said the district’s priority shall be waste management in total but at first she wanted to focus on the low-hanging fruits on a very challenging topic such as e-waste collection and disposal through a tie up with a Pollution Control Board certified recycler.

All office complexes, GPKs, BACs and zilla bhawan, right down to the school level, have been asked to begin with e-waste collection in a segregated manner. A circular would be issued in this regard. The DC appealed to everyone present that one must attach the importance of World Environment Day to every day since it has got to do with preservation of Mother Earth which is but a finite planet.

In another segment of the programme, a plantation drive was carried out in DAC premises by the chief guest, guest of honour and the dignitaries present.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The programme also had a hands on training on Eco Bricks, which was attended by 50 students and green teachers from five schools of the vicinity. The concept of eco bricks is an eco-friendly initiative in which used pet bottles are stuffed with plastic wrappers and are used for construction. The Building Dreams Foundation from Dehradun conducted the demo that was well taken by the participants.

Also Read | Sikkim: GJM’s Bimal Gurung discharged, thanks new STNM hospital staff

Trending Stories









