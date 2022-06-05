History of World Environment Day

First observed in 1973, World Environment Day is characterised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as “a global platform for inspiring positive change”.

It is celebrated every year on June 5 by millions of people across the world. World Environment Day 2022 is hosted by Sweden.

What is the theme of World Environment Day 2022?

The theme of World Environment Day 2022 is “Only One Earth”, focusing on “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”.

The world population is steadily inching towards 8 billion, and we’re using the equivalent of 1.6 Earths to maintain our current way of life, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reported. Naturally, the ecosystems cannot keep up with our demands and, as a result, are fast declining.

We need to remember that we only have one Earth and are running out of time to save our planet. Which is why the theme for this year’s World Environment Day — only one Earth — fits the world situation perfectly.

It focuses on the need to live sustainably in harmony with nature, and our possibilities for shifting to a greener lifestyle through both policies and individual choices.

Why is World Environment Day important?

The day aims to focus on the importance of the environment and to remind people that nature should not be taken for granted.

According to the United Nations, “The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises, and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment.”

Therefore, World Environment Day calls for “collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet,” encouraging everyone, everywhere, to live sustainably and address the climate change.

The UN conducts several awareness programs on June 5, with participation of civil society, governments, schools, businesses and celebrities, to urge the adoption of such corrective measures.

See more Join the #OnlyOneEarth movement by following the latest events & initiatives during this #WorldEnvironmentDay!



Stay informed of events & updates HERE ⤵️https://t.co/bhgXHK7Kf3 — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) June 4, 2022

World Environment Day 2022 wishes:

– Let us give the future generations a healthier environment to have a happier life…Best wishes on World Environment Day.

– World Environment Day will keep reminding us of the wrong we did to our environment and the right we need to do to correct it all.

– On World Environment Day, let’s stop harming nature… Let’s join hands to bring a positive change to make Planet Earth a much healthier, greener and happier place to live.

World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let’s promise to make our planet greener for us to enjoy life.

– Nature nourishes us at every turn like a mother. So the responsibility to protect her is ours. On World Environment Day, let’s promise to fulfil this responsibility with sincerity.

– Do not pollute water, land, and air. Once it is gone, it is lost forever. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day, with a promise to take care of our environment.

– Let’s do our bit to make the world a cleaner and healthier place… Happy World Environment Day.

– We must join hands to save our beautiful planet as there is no other place in the universe so beautiful, so vibrant and so lively. Let us be more responsible. Happy World Environment Day.

World Environment Day Quotes:

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

“What is the use of a house if you haven’t got a tolerable planet to put it on?”

― Henry David Thoreau

“A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself. Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people. ”

― Franklin D. Roosevelt

“It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment.”

― Ansel Adams

“People ‘over-produce’ pollution because they are not paying for the costs of dealing with it.”

― Ha-Joon Chang

“To waste, to destroy our natural resources, to skin and exhaust the land instead of using it so as to increase its usefulness, will result in undermining in the days of our children the very prosperity which we ought by right to hand down to them amplified and developed.”

― Theodore Roosevelt

“Nature shrinks as capital grows. The growth of the market cannot solve the very crisis it creates.”

― Vandana Shiva

“You wouldn’t think you could kill an ocean, would you? But we’ll do it one day. That’s how negligent we are.”

― Ian Rankin

“Environment is no one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect.” –Mohith Agadi

“We cannot despair of humanity, since we ourselves are human beings.” –Albert Einstein

“In all things of nature, there is something of the marvelous.” –Aristotle

“A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself”. – Franklin D Roosevelt

