Kangpokpi/Churachandpur: As part of the World Environment Day observance, Kangpokpi Forest Division on Saturday organised a mass plantation program near Toribari at the Kanglatongbi-Kangpokpi Reserve Forest (KKRF). The District Deputy Commissioner Kengoo Zuringla, district level officers and civil society organisations participated in the plantation program.

Around 2,000 seedlings were planted during the mass plantation program.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Kangpokpi Forest Division has successfully planted 12,000 seedlings near the Toribari area this season.

Ganesh Nagarajan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kangpokpi requested all the district level officers, CSOs and the general public to conserve the forest and environment. Further, he insisted that the protection of existing forests is a top priority. He also urged everyone to respect the Government-notified forests and gave a clarion call to protect the forests of Kangpokpi for a better future for the next generation.

Likewise, the National Service Scheme, National Cadet Corps of Rayburn College, Gangpimual, in association with Churachandpur Forest Department, organised Tree Plantation Drive on the occasion of World Environment Day at Rayburn College campus in Churachandpur district.

As a part of this campaign, a solemn program was also organised on the campus which was attended by SP Shivanand Surve, DFO Esther Laltankim Serto, Lunkhomang T Haokip, Range Forest Officer, principal, deans, faculties, and students from various departments who enthusiastically engaged in ‘World Environment Day’ campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, DFO Esther urged the participants to protect the world we live in, rejuvenate our only earth and take the initiative to promote afforestation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The theme of this year’s environment day is ‘Only One Earth’ and we must come together to make efforts to make our planet clean and green for generations to come” she added.

A tree plantation programme was also conducted as part of the celebration at the campus of the institute.

Students who were participating in the event showed a lot of energy, but more importantly, they came together to work for our planet.

Also Read | Manipur: Man dies after being beaten at Bishnupur rehab

Trending Stories









