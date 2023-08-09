New Delhi: Vocalist V, a member of the South Korean music sensation BTS, is coming up with his solo album ‘Layover’ which will release on September 8.

BTS management agency BigHit Music made the announcement on the fan community forum Weverse on Tuesday.

“We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album ‘Layover’,” the agency said in a statement.

‘Layover’ consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track, namely: “Rainy Days”, “Blue”, “Love Me Again”, “Slow Dancing”, “For Us”, and “Slow Dancing (Piano Ver).”

The announcement comes a day after BigHit Music said BTS’ Suga has started the military enlistment process, making him the third member of the South Korean music septet to fulfil his mandatory duty.

