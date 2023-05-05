There’s a rising K-pop group that is set to take the world by storm. TRENDZ is a 7-member group that stands out for its stunning choreography and hard-hitting themes. The boy band is managed by Global H Media and had been training for 5 years before making their debut in 2022.

The South Korean band consists of HAVIT, LEON, YOONWOO, HANKOOK, ra.L, EUNIL and YECHAN. And now, they have released their second ‘single album’ – a 3-track record – titled NEW DAYZ.

TRENDZ made its debut with the song “TNT (Truth&Trust)” in 2022. The active group has since released two mini-albums: ‘BLUE SET Chapter 1. TRACKS’ and ‘BLUE SET Chapter 2. CHOICE’. The latter was followed by their first ‘single album’, a 3-track list titled ‘UNKNOWN CODE’.

Their fourth, and latest, body of work is NEW DAYZ. This singles album was unveiled on March 15, 2023, and is their second ‘single album’ till date.

TRENDZ does not shy away from singing about vulnerable topics. Described as “fresh air in the industry”, the all-male group sings about issues that make us human. That includes loyalty, making choices and walking one’s path. TRENDZ’s songs, music videos and live performances explore the need to have one’s space and the courage to face life’s difficulties.

And now, their song NEW DAYZ calls for breaking the status quo and facing your fears. The NEW DAYZ album concludes its BLUE SET saga and puts to bed a continuous thread of stories.

We can’t wait for what’s next from this talented septet. They’ve already displayed their innovation through the musical quadrilogy of BLUE SET. Judging by these releases and TRENDZ’s skyrocketing popularity with young netizens, one thing’s for sure. Exciting dayz are to come.

