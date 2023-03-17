Jimin drops first single ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ from Face; Watch Here

BTS Jimin is all geared up to release his solo album ‘Face’ on March 24, 2023.

The singer released the Pt.2 of “Set Me Free” of the album ‘Face’ at 13:00 KST on March 17. This pre-release set brings the singer one step closer to the act of embracing his actual nature. The album will have six songs in total, in collaboration with Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, and bandmate RM.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In the official video we can see Jimin take the center stage in a complex choreographed routine. The dancers performed in perfect harmony along with the singer.

The song’s visual shows flashes of light, while the singer slides around the screen with them. Jimin sings as he emerges from the throng “I wandered into a maze/ Hennessy and night/ I never stop, I never stop/ Again, repeat/ I never stop, fuck all your opps/ Finally free.” For the chorus, he repeats, “Set me free” as he breaks from the crowd.

About Set me Free Part 2 Music Video

The song’s lyrics and visuals of Set Me Free Part. 2 is an expression of Jimin’s inner feeling of breaking free from abstract emotions. He wishes to get free of his negative thoughts of agony, grief, and emptiness . The music video concentrates on Jimin’s piercing look. The monotone cinematic effect of the song creates a gloomy image in our head.

If you are looking to watch the amazing teaser, Check below:

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Previously, Jimin kicked off the year with a bang by releasing ‘Vibe’, his solo collaboration with Taeyang. The song is doing well on streaming services.

In the first week of March, he also released two solo tracks, ‘Promise’ and ‘Christmas Love’, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also Read | ‘We Love You Jungkook’ goes viral as he breaks down during live session

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









