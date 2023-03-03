J-Hope from BTS is “On the Street” and we don’t simply mean in the sense of his journey toward conscription.

BTS member J-Hope released his new song – On the Street – on Friday, March 3, 2023. Before enlisting in the military, he sends a message through his music.

He is back with a new solo single starring J. Cole, his lifelong idol, after releasing his debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ on July 15, 2022.

BTS J-Hope teased the album’s release earlier this week after revealing that he had started the South Korean military recruitment procedure.

After Jin, J-Hope is the second member of BTS to sign up for the nation’s conscription. J-Hope’s record company, BigHit, stated there will be new songs soon following the news. The lo-fi song also conveys comfort to his supporters who have stood with him.

The 4 minutes 28 seconds long music video delivers two messages. One is about his aspiration to be an artiste, which began on the streets, and the other is about the journey he will continue to travel with his followers.

BTS members have been acquainted with J. Cole since 2013. The septet released their post-debut impressions and opinions through a reworking of J. Cole’s “Born Sinner”, which they released under the title “Born Singer” and made available for free online.

In June 2022, “Born Singer” was formally published as a track on the band’s “Proof” anthology album, which marked their ninth anniversary.

However, the K-pop artiste personally interacted with American rapper J. Cole in August during Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

The song is anticipated to be J-Hope’s last release before he reports for his required military service.

We know that it’s always exciting to keep up with BTS’s latest content, so don’t forget to check out “On the Streets” and show your support for BTS! Check their latest video below.

