K-pop sensation BTS’ J-Hope has announced the release of his brand new single, “On The Street” and an accompanying video to be released on March 3, 2023.

On Sunday, February 26, his management company BigHit sent a press statement detailing the news.

The song and its corresponding music video will be made available this Friday.

The brand-new tune appears to be a total contrast to his last album Jack In The Box, which highlighted the gritty and darker side of his life. In order to spread happy and upbeat feelings among listeners, “On The Street” conveys a message of optimism that comes from the singer’s background.

In the announcement, BigHit wrote, “We are happy to inform you that BTS member J-Hope will be releasing a solo single ‘on the street.”

On March 3, at 2 PM (KST), the song will be released. The agency stated that the upcoming song depicts “-Hope’s candid feelings” and that the song’s title comes from his street dancing adventure, which inspired him to pursue a career in music.

J-hope created the song to express his real emotions to his followers, the agency stated.

The phrase “On the Street” alludes to J-Hope’s background in street dancing, where his desire to pursue a career as an artist first took root, as well as to the shared route that he will continue to travel with his audience. We believe that everyone who supports the artist will find something worthwhile in J-Hope’s “On the Street”.

The announcement of this music comes after BigHit confirmed earlier that the rapper had started the process of completing his required military duty by requesting the cancellation of his enlistment delay.

