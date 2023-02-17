J-Hope in the Box OTT Release:  When & where  to watch BTS J Hope’s documentary

Last summer, J-hope became the first BTS member to release a solo album with the uplifting ‘Jack In The Box’.

J Hope’s documentary about his debut solo record is slated to be released on OTT this week. The BTS member’s documentary ‘J-Hope in the Box’ showcases the difficulties he faced after the BTS military enrollment announcement.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

From his departure from BTS through his participation at the Lollapalooza music festival in 2022, J-Hope will narrate his own life in the documentary.

The recording process for J-hope’s solo album has been meticulously recorded in the forthcoming series J-Hope in the Box.

About the release date, J-Hope in the Box is set to debut on Disney + Hotstar on February 17. The documentary will be streamed worldwide.

In terms of the documentary’s plot, J-Hope in the Box begins with the star stating that while everyone knows BTS, no one understands how BTS’s J Hope develops songs. The documentary then proceeds to show the rapper crafting lyrics for his song, deciding on the steps, and a variety of other activities. It also provides insight into the challenges J-Hope faced during the Lollapalooza music festival 2022 since it was the first time he performed alone without his BTS family.

BTS split up a while ago and began focusing on their careers individually. While Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, and J Hope have previously released solo albums, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, and Suga have yet to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | BTS’ J-Hope & Jimin make generous donations to quake-hit Turkey-Syria

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









