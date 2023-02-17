J-Hope in the Box OTT Release:  When & where  to watch BTS J Hope’s documentary

Last summer, J-hope became the first BTS member to release a solo album with the uplifting ‘Jack In The Box’.

J Hope’s documentary about his debut solo record is slated to be released on OTT this week. The BTS member’s documentary ‘J-Hope in the Box’ showcases the difficulties he faced after the BTS military enrollment announcement.

From his departure from BTS through his participation at the Lollapalooza music festival in 2022, J-Hope will narrate his own life in the documentary.

The recording process for J-hope’s solo album has been meticulously recorded in the forthcoming series J-Hope in the Box.

About the release date, J-Hope in the Box is set to debut on Disney + Hotstar on February 17. The documentary will be streamed worldwide. 

In terms of the documentary’s plot, J-Hope in the Box begins with the star stating that while everyone knows BTS, no one understands how BTS’s J Hope develops songs. The documentary then proceeds to show the rapper crafting lyrics for his song, deciding on the steps, and a variety of other activities. It also provides insight into the challenges J-Hope faced during the Lollapalooza music festival 2022 since it was the first time he performed alone without his BTS family.

BTS split up a while ago and began focusing on their careers individually. While Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, and J Hope have previously released solo albums, Jungkook, Taehyung, Jimin, and Suga have yet to do so.

